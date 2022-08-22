Wes Goodwin details which freshman Clemson defenders will play early

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin’s defense is full of experienced and talented players, but he said Monday that members of the freshman class will get a chance to play early.

The Tigers were back at practice Monday afternoon, just two days before the start of school, as fall camp comes to a close and Clemson dials in on Georgia Tech. Goodwin was made available after the practice and here are the notes from the defensive side of things:

Goodwin was asked about linebacker Barrett Carter, who is playing the SAM (or strongside) linebacker spot. When he was asked who is getting reps behind Carter, the first name he mentioned was true freshman linebacker Wade Woodaz. Goodwin said that when it’s a nickel coverage situation, Malcolm Greene and Andrew Mukuba are in the rotation.

“I feel good about those four guys being able to go out there and do what we ask them to do,” Goodwin said before bragging on Woodaz. “He's got great length and speed, he runs really well. Can change directions for that size. Really smart, really savvy. Really understands zone coverage. Improving his man technique every day. Can blitz him.

“Bigger body can set the edge in the perimeter screen game. You can utilize him in various ways. Quiet kid but about his business. The game hasn't been too big for him, scrimmages and all of that. He's dialed in and focused every rep he gets."

Which other freshmen could get a chance to play early?

“I think Wade will get an opportunity. I think those corners (Toriano Pride, Jeadyn Lukus) are in a good spot to get some playing time early on. (Sherrod) Covil has had a really good camp at safety. Kylon Griffin came in this summer so still trying to get him up to speed. Caden Story has shown some flashes in camp. Really excited about all those guys.”

Linebackers TJ Dudley and Kobe McCloud are fighting depth at their position, but Goodwin said they are both working on getting better.

"Those two really pick things up easily from a mental standpoint,” Goodwin said. “They show up with the right mindset every day. They're pleasers and want to do it exactly like you coach it. They're inquisitive and wanting to understand the big picture and how things fit together.”

Other notes

On being versatile with both Carter and Trenton Simpson

"The combinations of defenses and looks you can come up with are just enormous. You can create multiple looks, then you can change it game plan to game plan. They can interchange and do each other's jobs. One week, one is blitzing and one is covering. Not allowing offenses to get tendencies from that standpoint and being multiple. Creating tons of different coverage variables as well.”

On finishing the two scrimmages and moving on to Georgia Tech

“Been a great camp so far. Good to get back on the field today after a few days off. Good to recharge and recalibrate this weekend, and guys were excited to get back on the grass and get going. Starting to flip the switch into game prep mode and starting to get dialed in on the first opponents. It’s been a good, hard, physical camp. A lot of good work, good on good, and great energy. Guys are at a great conditioning level so we're excited to start flipping the switch here.”

On the depth he has and how many players he considers starters

“I feel good about 16 to 18 guys actually. I feel like our two-deep could go out there and start any game and feel good about it. I am really comfortable with what they can do and performance levels and stuff like that. I feel like they're at a good standpoint knowledge wise, so I feel really good about our two-deep.”

On the last scrimmage

“I think this past scrimmage, our guys were really dialed in, came out with a lot of great energy. They were focused, came out with the right mindset, a lot of energy. A couple of bust here and there that we have to get cleaned up, but obviously we've got two weeks to get that fixed. But for the most part our guys came out and competed and I’m really happy. From that standpoint, camps are a grind and it's just a mentality and how you attack today and coming out with the right mindset and our guys did that in our last scrimmage.”