Trevor Lawrence meets his namesake, and little Trevor was beaming

David Hood by Senior Writer -

GREENVILLE – Trevor Tahquette of John’s Island was acting like any other seven-year-old would act on a sunny spring day with entire fields of green grass and hundreds of playmates at his disposal. He ran around, he caught footballs, he ran into blocking pads, and he gave his newfound friends as many high-fives and bright smiles as they could handle. But the brightest smile of all was saved for his hero, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, the former Clemson quarterback who is entering his second season at quarterback for Jaguars, held a football camp in Greenville Sunday ages 6-to-16. There was a morning session and an afternoon session, and it was the afternoon session that stood out to Brandon and Sherry Tahquette, little Trevor’s parents.

Last June, we brought you an amazing a story. The story of how a boy from Charleston, heading out of foster care and into his forever home, wanted to legally change his first name to Trevor to be like Lawrence, his favorite player.

Once word reached Lawrence about little Trevor’s request – which was granted by a judge on that beautiful day back in June when Brandon and Sherry became his legal parents – a couple of beautiful autographed prints made their way to John’s Island, where they now hang in the bedroom of a loved little boy. But the camp? This was a way for the two to finally meet, and Brandon signed little Trevor up for the afternoon session.

“We booked it several months ago, and just thought it was a really good idea for him to get out here,” Brandon Tahquette told TigerNet at the camp, which was sponsored by FlexWork Sports and held at the MESA soccer complex. “He wants to play football, and we thought that he might have the chance of meeting Trevor Lawrence. So last night we looked into the upgrades and saw that he might be able to have a little more time with him and we thought that might be a good opportunity.”

The upgrade allowed little Trevor to break away from his group and approach Lawrence. Lawrence knew that his namesake was in the house and when he spotted little Trevor, he went to one knee for a fist bump that brought out the smiles on the faces of both Trevors.

"I'm honored to be in a position to influence someone that much and it's really humbling for me,” Lawrence told TigerNet. “I'm grateful for that influence and it's a great reminder of what athletes can mean to young kids.”

Tahquette said little Trevor was excited on the long drive from John’s Island.

“It was like I was telling you earlier, on the ride up here he was chomping at the bit and counting down the minutes on the GPS,” Tahquette said. “He doesn’t count down really well at all, but he did today, and that was fun to see.”

The smile on his son’s face? Well, that’s something you can’t put a price tag on.

“It’s definitely a bonus, but him as my son is the thing. All this stuff is just icing on the cake,” Tahquette said. “This is what you want for your son, whether he is adopted or not.”