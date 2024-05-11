Tigers making a move with a rising Starr

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson is making a move for a rising Starr. Donovan Starr is a 2025 cornerback out of Brentwood (TN) Ravenwood who recently visited Clemson’s campus. Following that visit, it didn’t take long for Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed to make his move. Starr’s visit took place on April 26th, and a few days later, Starr was holding an offer from Reed. “It definitely means a lot because they don’t offer a lot of people,” Starr said. “I went up to campus that Friday, and I think he came down the next Monday, and he offered me. He came to my school Monday, we talked about an hour and a half. My mom was right there, and he just offered me right there. It was definitely different for sure, because that has never happened to me before.” Starr received a quick indoctrination into Clemson football on his visit, and the Tigers have quickly vaulted into a spot among his favorites. “I got to see everything,” he said. “Meet the coaches. Talk to Coach (Dabo) Swinney. See the facilities and where the players stay, the apartments, all that type of stuff. Really just get a feel for what it was about. Got to see the locker room, the stadium, all that type of stuff.” Starr now has Clemson down for an official visit on May 31st. That will be a big step in his recruitment by Reed as the two continue to develop their player-coach relationship. “I feel like me and him got a good connection. We’ve been talking for a while now, been about like two months or so,” Starr said. “He likes my athleticism, my size and length. He just cares about you as a person, not just as a coach. He wants to build a relationship with you, more than a coach, someone that’s always there for you. He’s a great coach, develops NFL players. He’s done it multiple times. He’s a great coach and a great program.” Starr also has official visits in June set with Minnesota, North Carolina and Missouri. Not long after he wraps up those trips, he hopes to decide. “End of June, early July, but it could happen before then. It wouldn’t surprise me,” Starr said. “When I get to the place on my official visit, it hits the spot, then it will be the spot.” Starr continues to land new offers, so his plans could change. Some of the newest ones include Auburn, Florida, SMU and Illinois. He also has offers from Miami, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech. He also made spring visits to Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina and Minnesota. Extremely blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University!! @CUCoachReed pic.twitter.com/e4V9gA7icm — Donovan Starr (@Donostarr8) April 29, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now