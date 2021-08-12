The unshakeable Andrew Booth is confident, and not just because of hot yoga

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth walked off the practice field Thursday to meet with the media, and he was all smiles. He was at times disarming, playful, charming, funny, and introspective. After two years where he feels like he’s failed to reach his potential, the Georgia native is ready to take all his lessons learned and apply them to what he hopes is a breakout season.

Booth enters 2021 credited with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss) five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 400 defensive snaps over 24 games (four starts).

He’s had two athletic interceptions that were off the charts in the wow factor, and he’s faced a long bus ride home from Louisville two years after throwing a punch at a Cardinals player. He’s made the spectacular play and missed time due to injury.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media Wednesday that Booth simply needs to be available to be great, and Booth agrees.

“It's been great to be out there,” Booth said. “Coach says the best ability is availability, so to be out there making plays, flying around, seeing different formations, it's a beauty. I mean, it really was about health last season. Staying healthy. That was really about it. Now I'm trying everything together; I'm tying together film, being a smarter athlete out there. So I'm not just an athlete out there but I'm smart out there too."

Following his ejection from the Louisville game in 2019, Swinney made Booth ride the equipment bus back to Clemson instead of flying home with the team. Booth spent a little time in Swinney’s shack – the Clemson version of the proverbial doghouse – and it was a learning experience.

“Well, I had, what was it? About 12 hours? I had a long time just sitting there with my mind going crazy and I found peace,” Booth said. “I talked to a couple of my pastors on the way back. It was a humbling and learning experience.”

However, Swinney had nothing but praise for the then-freshman, something that resonated with Booth.

“It meant everything. That is the kind of guy Coach Swinney is. I knew he knew who I was,” he said. “I kinda lost my head and he knew that. It was very encouraging for him to know that wasn't the real me out there. It was huge, I really learned a lot. It was a time for me to grow up and learn. I definitely learned from it. You live and you learn. You go in the love shack and that's it. You learn from your mistakes. And then you're back out there.”

Booth thinks he can be the best corner in the league. He also believes he has room to grow.

"I believe at corner you have to think like that. You can't just think it, you have to believe it,” he said. "Athletically, I got it down pretty good. I just think (in the) film room I can get better."

Booth then turned on the charm – and showed that unshakeable confidence – when someone said that Lyn-J Dixon called cornerback Nate Wiggins the fastest player on the team.

“Who said that? Nate’s fast, but we haven’t raced yet,” Booth said, drawing laughs. He was then told that another player – Jordan McFadden - said Will Shipley might be the team’s fastest player after the two went head-to-head last week.

“Who said that? Jordan said that? We were back and forth,” Booth said. “I got some first, and then he got it, and then I got some. It was back and forth.”

When asked which receivers talk the most trash, he said, “They don’t talk too much. But I would say EJ Williams.”

He was then asked about wide receiver Joseph Ngata and mentioned that they’ve been going head-to-head quite a bit before throwing a barb his teammate’s way.

"Me and Ngata have been going at it,” Booth said. “I didn't get to see him yesterday, so he probably had a good little day yesterday because I was on the other side (laughter).”

Booth then shocked everyone by mentioning that he practices yoga a few times a week, alone, in his yard, as a means of helping his body stay in prime playing shape. He also said he has no idea about the names of the different positions.

“I feel great. I did some yoga and that helped a lot,” Booth said. “I am still doing it a few times a week. I do it by myself. I do body movements and stretches. I do it outside because hot yoga opens up your muscles. It feels good.”

He then looks at a reporter and says, “You should try it.”

With that, the unshakeable Andrew Booth headed to watch film. Or do yoga.