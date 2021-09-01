Swinney updates player availability, thoughts on opener against Georgia

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney says his team is ready to get the season started.

Swinney spent about 20 minutes speaking with the media following Wednesday’s practice and indicated that the game plan is in place and the rest of the week will be spent fine-tuning things. Swinney was asked about the COVID/injury rumors swirling around the internet Wednesday, and he declined to comment on who, if anyone, might be missing Saturday. That was his policy last season – no injury or COVID report until gameday – and he indicated that will be in place this season as well.

Here are a few highlights from the media availability.

*Excited that Wednesday is finally here. Good practice and there was good energy in the air and the guys are excited to go play. It was a fun day and a good week, last day of hard practice today and shells tomorrow, meeting and walk-thru Friday. It’s a fun time. He is proud of the guys and the staff and the plan they have put in.

*When he was asked about younger players playing in front of a large crowd for the first time, Swinney laughs at the reporter and says, “That is what they came here for. That is exciting. That is what you come to a place like Clemson for. It’s a part we missed last year and it’s a good opportunity to get some experience.”

*On Georgia’s run defense, Swinney says, “We have to do whatever we have to do to win the game whether that is throw it 70 or run it 70.”

*He was asked if All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis is out for Saturday's (one of the reports out there), and he said he will not comment on that. Said it’s the same process as last year and everyone will find out Saturday.

*On if teams stack the box to stop the run, Swinney says that is why people have RPOs these days, to give the offense options with the run game, pass game, screen game, etc. If someone takes one part of your game away you have to have that to create balance.

*Swinney says Justyn Ross is excited to play and has been excited since day one. He loves the example Ross has set. He said he has had passion and perseverance. “He has truly persevered through so much. It’s a blessing to watch him and I am excited to see him have a great year.”

*He says Georgia is very stout up the middle and on the outside. He said you win football games from the inside out, and Georgia has that. Swinney says there are lots of things to do to overcome that but he won’t let his secrets out.

*The team will stop by Bank of America Stadium Saturday and check out the new surface (FieldTurf) and have a brief walk-around. He said that is a routine deal for them in Charlotte.

*Swinney said he loves this team and he is excited to go and see them play and see where they are and what they have to do to keep moving forward.