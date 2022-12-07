CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Cade Klubnik against Gamecocks
Cade Klubnik arrives in Charlotte ahead of what could be a critical moment for Clemson's football program.

Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Cade Klubnik against Gamecocks
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Dec 7, Wed 07:00

CHARLOTTE, NC – Both Clemson head Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter say they have no regrets about the way the quarterback situation was handled.

Cade Klubnik came off the bench early in last Saturday’s ACC Championship victory over North Carolina and sparked the Tigers to a 39-10 victory over the Tar Heels. Klubnik was 20-of-24 for 279 yards, but it wasn’t the yardage or the points that mattered so much as the way the offense performed with Klubnik on the field.

The offense played loose and free, the ball was thrown down the field, correct decisions were made in the RPO game, and even the screen game worked.

Swinney was asked if the coaches regretted not using Klubnik the week before in the 31-30 loss to South Carolina after the offense mustered just 99 yards through the air.

“I've got a lot of regrets from the South Carolina game, but not really,” Swinney said. “Again, DJ (Uiagalelei) is not why we lost. But hindsight is always 20/20. There's a lot of things I wish we could have done over like 4th-and-1 and not fumbled the ball. There's a lot of things I wish we had a chance to do over, but you don't get a chance to do that. It's all about what's next for us.”

Streeter was asked the same question in his postgame media availability.

“Well, as I've said in the past, and I'll never regret anything that we've decided on doing with the quarterback decisions,” Streeter said. “There is no question about it, DJ was the leader of our team and our guys did a good job of rallying around him and it was just unfortunate week last week, it really was.”

Streeter said he was glad to see Klubnik shake off the pressure and perform on the big stage.

“Cade, he's as good a leader as I've ever been around, and it spreads to everybody else,” Streeter said. “He really shined when the lights were on tonight (Saturday). Not that he hasn't done that in the past, but just having that opportunity. He really did a good job of shining practice-wise. He's been solid at practice. He's definitely been solid at practice. So I'm just glad that he was able to be ready in this situation, especially again in the ACC Championship game. That's hard to do, and he did a good job of taking that pressure. We just had an awesome time.”

Klubnik said he was prepared for the situation.

“I think I had a little bit of a different mindset today (Saturday). I'm not exactly sure what it was, but I was pretty pumped. I just came ready to play free and just trust in God's time with everything,” Klubnik said. “I think that's been what I've learned most over the past six months really, is just trusting God's time with it and just having peace in that and having joy in that, knowing that I didn't know how the game was going to go. I really didn't. But I knew just that God was in control of the whole thing from the very start, from the first snap to now, and it's been awesome just to see what he's been doing. Just to be able to honor him through that has been awesome.”

Swinney said that Klubnik now has to build off of his breakout performance.

“One game doesn't make a career. He's got a long way to go and a lot of consistency ahead to kind of be there. But we recruited him with certainly high expectations, and he's coming in here, he's never lost a game as a starter, and he won three state championships in high school,” Swinney said. “Now he's coming here as a freshman and got MVP of his first championship game. So he's a special talent, and we knew that. We also knew he needed to develop some, and he's really put the work in. He's worked on his body. He's not quite 200, but he's right there, and he's really grasped things from just an offensive standpoint.

“But I think he's got -- he certainly has all the capability and all the tools to really be a great one. That's what we felt like him coming into this program. Sometimes you can put a guy out there too early, but you also have to have -- it's got to be a situation where a guy earns it. It happens when it happens. Tonight (Saturday) it kind of turned and he took it and ran with it. Again, he's got to keep it going. As soon as he has a bad game and we get the next guy in there, we'll probably want that backup to come on in. He's got a ways to go, but it's a great start for him for sure. A huge confidence boost.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Four Tigers make updated top NFL draft prospects list
Four Tigers make updated top NFL draft prospects list
Former All-ACC lineman Steve Berlin passes
Former All-ACC lineman Steve Berlin passes
ESPN assesses two Tigers among select group with NFL draft first-round grades
ESPN assesses two Tigers among select group with NFL draft first-round grades
Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 116) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 TigerNet News
spacer Liars
 hotsawce
spacer Legend.
 Levon
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 lthom022®
spacer NIL Money affecting the decision?
 hleapha
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 prescotttiger®
spacer Then the "Best is Standard" doesn't apply to Clemson anymore
 tiger20030
spacer Re: Then the "Best is Standard" doesn't apply to Clemson anymore
 harrisg
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Pawsitive Force®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 BurnAfter8
spacer Can't we all just move on?
 TigerOmally®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 KeoweeIndians®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 crawdad64
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 HHSTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 TattedCop®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 ClemBert®
spacer I get talking DJ up. But why do they keep talking CK down?
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer I agree but I think these comments were made Saturday
 tigertown0626
spacer Re: I agree but I think these comments were made Saturday
 Stillapirate®
spacer I know Dabo's not stupid....so he must be.........
 pheebo
spacer Re: I know Dabo's not stupid....so he must be.........
 Speedy2
spacer Re: I know Dabo's not stupid....so he must be.........
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: I know Dabo's not stupid....so he must be.........
 Stuppyhead®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 TigerPride97
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 saddis56®
spacer THIS x100....the echo chamber is a huge problem as well.***
 pheebo
spacer Isn’t saying “hindsight is 20-20” akin to saying
 Chemist08
spacer Thank you.
 deadsolidperfect®
spacer If true, and it may be, there's something more important
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: If true, and it may be, there's something more important
 tgre
spacer BOOM !!! mic drop. move on***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Not much of a mic drop when you make 11.5 mil
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Clemson also lost to a 1st year coach making $5 million***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer LOL, worst "mic drop" ever***
 Obed®
spacer he politely said "pound sand tnet.. move on"***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Foothills Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 FORESTTIGER
spacer I have regrets about it***
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: I have regrets about it- Regrets have a few
 74TIGER
spacer Rabble rabble rabble
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: Rabble rabble rabble
 OneJedi®
spacer It was never about DJs ego. It’s about Dabo’s***
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Boat Drinks®
spacer We don't believe ya'll anymore.
 NIKE
spacer Re: We don't believe ya'll anymore.
 keithlove
spacer I don’t think being in the same conference as the
 Chemist08
spacer This EGO has us out of Playoffs!!!
 coachmac
spacer These 2 coaches (actually Dabo) blew it vs SC bu not running OR
 lightbulbbill
spacer Re: These 2 coaches (actually Dabo) blew it vs SC bu not running OR
 saddis56®
spacer Did you really have to put that in WRITING?
 iTiger®
spacer I’m just amazed how Dabo and Streeter could
 Chemist08
spacer Re: This EGO has us out of Playoffs!!!
 ggordon
spacer Re: This EGO has us out of Playoffs!!!
 dinesh15®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 flatfoots®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Speedy2
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 stodd1515®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 OneJedi®
spacer Man up and own it
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 rockrelative
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 gotigrz
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 gotigrz
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 ObiWan
spacer They don't? Really? I know I sure do.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer In other news...
 ryanadidas®
spacer Re: In other news...
 rhettfla
spacer Who’s grandstanding?
 Levon
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 lejoma3
spacer You know, it really doesn’t matter anymore
 OhWiseOne®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Jtigger
spacer So frustrating!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer I wonder if the answer would change by reframing
 tigerzeye
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 tiger6
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 crawdad64
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 tdqtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Ragtag54®
spacer I'm shocked.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 dsuggs
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 tiger901
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 diveparis
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 natty®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Pharm8438
spacer Dabo & Streeter taking "ALL IN" to the next level***
 Tiger95
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: Yes, we know. And that's the heart of the problem.
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer exactly imagine being a pumper
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Sportsfan
spacer Dabo the truth will set you free!
 Sportsfan
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 clivesmith
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 DWTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 Furmanoid
spacer GO DABO - ALL IN - GO TIGERS***
 cufan®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 preacherBC
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 trk1
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 icebucket®
spacer Read the headline and posted; same basic response 2 min late***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 macodi
spacer They don't need any... There's enough to go around.***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 J Clarke®
spacer They must be the only two...
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer cade proved dabo wrong in the acc title game***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Well, we fans have a lot of regrets. Cade should have started the game!
 Chemist08
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 hungrytowin
spacer That's OK. I have enough for all of us !!!***
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 gtking44
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 jacobwhite812
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney, Streeter have no regrets in not playing Klubnik against Gamecocks
 thelaughingman®
spacer This headline is like kindling soaked in lighter fluid.
 SolidVerbal
spacer Re: This headline is like kindling soaked in lighter fluid.
 Stillapirate®
spacer Re: TNET: I would bet
 clemvol
spacer Swinney, Streeter have no regrets - Shocked at their denial
 tigeron®
Read all 116 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest