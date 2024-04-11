Swinney says dynamic freshman receiver Bryant Wesco is "going to be a factor"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson fans walked into Saturday's spring game wanting to get a glimpse of freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco. Less than a quarter into the game, they got that glimpse. Late in the first quarter of the spring game, Wesco hauled in an over-the-shoulder throw from quarterback Trent Pearman for a nine-yard touchdown. The play showed off the ball skills he’s exhibited all spring and was part of a three-catch day that saw him gain 26 yards. BRYANT. WESCO. TOUCHDOWN. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y8l2y9R718 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 6, 2024 Swinney said the catch was nothing they hadn’t seen in practice. “We have seen it a lot. Yeah, he's done a great job. Really, really proud of that kid and the spring that he’s had,” Swinney said. “He's definitely put himself in a position to help us.” Wesco is listed at 6-2 and 170 pounds and has already gained weight since arriving on campus in January. However, to play the rigors of a college schedule means he has to gain weight and strength. “Got to have a big summer. I mean it's a long season, and right now, he's not built for it,” Swinney said. “He's got a lot of work to do between now and August. And he's already gained about 7-8 pounds since he got here. So big summer, kind of building a little bit more of a foundation for him. And then, naturally, he does stuff from a technique standpoint. He does it naturally. “And so that's the thing I'm most excited about. The good news is it's not like he's got to go and play 70 snaps and things like that. I mean, we're going to be a deep group when we put it all together. It's going to be an impressive group of dudes when it's all said and done. As good as we've been in a while. I believe if we keep it all together, and they stay healthy. But he's a guy that’s going to be a factor. I can guarantee you that.” Upon signing, Wesco was a consensus top 35 player nationally according to all major recruiting services and a five-star prospect according to PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 15th-best player overall, third-best player in Texas, and fifth-best receiver in the nation. He recorded 109 career receptions for 1,903 yards, a 17.5-yard average per catch and scored 29 career touchdowns. He collected 36 catches for 619 yards and 13 touchdowns in just seven games as a senior. Wesco didn’t play perfect, as Swinney noted, but settled in and corrected his mistakes. “He's a very committed kid. But even today, early on in the game, it is just that he gets widened out, and he hadn't really seen that, and then all of a sudden, he misses a block. It happens fast,” Swinney said. “And so this was a big day. He'll make big strides from today and then he settled down, made a couple of tough catches, had a contested catch and broke a tackle, little yards after the catch, obviously the big touchdown catch. So he's got excellent ball skills and a great frame and a great body that we can really build from this point forward.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now