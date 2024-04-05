CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney explains why Clemson's recruiting policy not only works, but thrives
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sees a recruiting strategy that's working.

Swinney explains why Clemson's recruiting policy not only works, but thrives
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Apr 5 07:00

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney’s recruiting strategy is still working, and as NIL and the transfer portal reach a fever pitch, other coaches are following the Swinney model.

Swinney’s program doesn’t hand out offers like other schools – the Tigers have handed out just 61 for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Rival Florida State has handed out a whopping 266, while South Carolina has handed out 213. The Tigers sit fourth nationally in the recruiting rankings, however, and Swinney knows why.

“I just think we know what we're looking for. We're not all things to all people. I think we've offered 55 or 56 kids so far in this class of ‘25. Our hit rate's really high,” Swinney said. “If we offer a kid, there's a good chance we might get 'em. And I don't know, I've just always wanted our offer to mean something. I've never really wanted to water our brand down and offer kids that they're not even interested. And that's part of it. But I just think evaluation is key. Retention is key, development is key, and you win with people.

“And that's how we've won here. We've won with consistency and we've won with those areas, evaluation, retention, development. And so, we usually are usually done by August every year. Maybe there’s a random spot here or there, or somebody leaves that we didn't anticipate or know about yet, or a junior going pro or whatever. And you kind of address that. But it's just as we've had success and as our brand has grown and we've got kids that are interested from all kinds of different places all over, I want our offer to mean something.”

Clemson also refuses to offer until a prospect has completed their sophomore year of high school.

“And that's why we don't offer freshmen and sophomores. It is a developmental game. There's a lot of great players that have been here at Clemson that would've never gotten an offer as a 10th grader because they weren't good enough and wouldn't have got many offers from many places,” Swinney said. “But especially kids that are 14 to 18 and the transformation and the development happens there. So we just always wanted to be slow and right rather than fast and wrong. And we've made some mistakes in the past. Anybody, you're never going to bat a thousand. But we just think the biggest thing is we know the fit here and we know what we think is the standard at each position and what we're looking for criteria. And again, our hit rate is pretty good.”

Swinney wants more than just football players.

“And I know that's something that other people to each his own, I just feel like when a kid comes here, it's our responsibility to graduate him and he's going to have that opportunity to do that,” Swinney said. “I'm not going to fix mistakes as long as the kid goes to class, he gives great effort, he tries. And it's just the way it is. So that's another reason why there's not many offers because coaches know they're going to be held accountable. And again, it's a two-way street. That's one of the reasons why you don't see a lot of kids leave here without having degrees.”

The Tigers are in the NIL world, but Clemson doesn’t get involved in bidding wars for recruits or players in the portal.

“Everybody deals with that. Honestly, it's made my life easier. It's made it a simpler process for us, and we don't waste any time on recruiting (kids who want money). It's pretty clear cut and upfront who really aligns with who we are and who's looking for something different,” Swinney said. “And so the good news is there's a lot of great players out there and it's not that they don't want to do NIL absolutely, but our NIL is for retention, not recruiting. That's how we've used it. And that's been our approach. And so, there's some kids that are just making a decision just on that and that is fine. It's not to judge people for what they think they want to do, but then there's kids over here that that's important, but that’s not what they're really making their decision on. And that's the kids that come to Clemson.”

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Former Clemson football assistant named to SEC team's staff
Former Clemson football assistant named to SEC team's staff
4-star Peach State defender sets commitment date, Clemson in final visits
4-star Peach State defender sets commitment date, Clemson in final visits
WATCH: Controversial non-home run call during Clemson-UGA game
WATCH: Controversial non-home run call during Clemson-UGA game
Tigers sign sharpshooter out of transfer portal
Tigers sign sharpshooter out of transfer portal
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 59) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney explains why Clemson's recruiting policy not only works, but thrives
 TigerNet News®
spacer Agree and love the way Dabo does things. However, if
 kbtiger®
spacer I think he mentioned that the kids still care about money.
 clemsonstud05®
spacer Re: Agree and love the way Dabo does things. However, if
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Good point. Therein lies the difference.***
 kbtiger®
spacer our NIL is for RETENTION, not RECRUITING.
 LemonTiger®
spacer Re: our NIL is for RETENTION, not RECRUITING.
 DWTiger
spacer Re: our NIL is for RETENTION, not RECRUITING.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: our NIL is for RETENTION, not RECRUITING.
 dhwebster2102
spacer A 6 grand a year stipend for ALL varsity sports? ALL? Shocking...
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney explains why Clemson's recruiting policy not only works, but thrives
 ZeeGantt®
spacer This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 CUJohn
spacer I read the article. Yes, Dabo addressed those issues.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I read the article. Yes, Dabo addressed those issues.
 LesterWagner1990
spacer I think both of you could be correct.
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer And don't forget how much of an impact COVID had...
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: And don't forget how much of an impact COVID had...
 raider12®
spacer Good points.***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Getting recruits on campus is important at every school.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Getting recruits on campus is important at every school.***
 rhettfla
spacer Re: I read the article. Yes, Dabo addressed those issues.
 SolidOrange89
spacer Re: I read the article. Yes, Dabo addressed those issues.
 GatorBowl
spacer Youre joking, right?
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Youre joking, right?
 mpercy®
spacer Re: Youre joking, right?
 mpercy®
spacer Re: I read the article. Yes, Dabo addressed those issues.
 CUJohn
spacer Best reply ever! ***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: I read the article. Yes, Dabo addressed those issues.
 christiegofor®
spacer Re: I read the article. Yes, Dabo addressed those issues.
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Re: I read the article. Yes, Dabo addressed those issues.
 Stillapirate®
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 bprice563
spacer He didnt mention the portal this time.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: He didnt mention the portal this time.
 rhettfla
spacer Another excellent reply!***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: He didnt mention the portal this time.
 jstone D329
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 whatweeatin
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 rhettfla
spacer Your opinion.
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: Your opinion.
 jstone D329
spacer Re: Your opinion.
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: Your opinion.
 jstone D329
spacer Oh, you were serious when you mentioned the European Vacation exhibitions..ok****
 partsunknown
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 fanoffootball
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 ROBOKIRK
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 raider12®
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer bruh. it's been like 3 years. in the long term, this is a blip on the radar
 flyintiger23®
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: This was a great strategy a decade ago.
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney explains why Clemson's recruiting policy not only works, but thrives
 85tiger2012®
spacer Dabo knows exactly what he's doing.***
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: Dabo knows exactly what he's doing.***
 jstone D329
spacer Sure, not claiming he's perfect by any means. I agree there have been a few
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer He is the GOLD standard now - but I feel the spiral toward a semi-pro league
 iTiger®
spacer Re: He the GOLD standard now - but I feel the spiral toward a semi-pro league***
 natty®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney explains why Clemson's recruiting policy not only works, but thrives
 SolidOrange89
spacer That wasn't for the faithful here, it was for the visitors who lurk about.
 ClemsonTiger1988®
Read all 59 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts