Streeter says the Clemson offense prepared for different looks from Jackets

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Georgia Tech surprised the Clemson offense last season with a defensive look the Tigers hadn’t seen on film, and it led to a 14-8 victory that was never easy on the home team. New offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said his group is ready for anything this time around.

Clemson kicks off its 127th football season in school history today in a prime-time ACC matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8 p.m. (ESPN).

Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker came out with a 3-3-5 look against the Tigers and often dropped eight men into coverage, a step away from their usual 4-2-5 base defense. Streeter was asked if his offense will be ready for a different look in the opener.

"Yeah, good question. They did a handful of things last year that were different than what we saw on film. Andrew does a great job,” Streeter said. “He threw in a wrench last year and we had to adjust. Had that big rain delay. Fortunately, we go against a defense in practice every day that does a lot of things. It really prepares our guys. It's important for us we just cover our bases and go execute what we want to do."

Streeter said that defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin isn’t shy about throwing different looks at the offense during practice, so the Tigers should be ready for whatever the Jackets have to offer.

"And so, we are prepared for really everything that you can think of," Streeter said. "And that's what's so special about going against our defense is that we've seen it all. We've seen every type of front that you can think of we've seen every kind of coverage. And so, it really prepares our guys, to be ready for these types of games. When you're really not 100% sure what they're going to get. And so it's important for us to just make sure we cover our bases and make sure we understand our game plan know...what we want to do and then go execute."

However, if adjustments have to be made, Streeter is confident that the Tigers can make the change.

"(The Tigers) know that every game we go into, we're going to have to make adjustments," Streeter said. "You know, that's kind of the gist of game planning and being prepared for whatever it is because every week we go into it saying, hey, you know, we could get something a little bit different. Then the big communication piece with the players is that, hey, there's no reason to freak out in a game. Let's just go communicate, let's regroup, and let's go get it fixed. And it's our job as coaches to create that confidence in our players during the game so that there is no panic. There is no freaking out, it's just maintaining your poise, let's talk about it, communicate and then go fix it. And that's what we did last year, you know, even though they threw out something that we've never seen them do before."