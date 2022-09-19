Streeter says his offense is confident, yet humble and hungry

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Confident, yet humble and hungry. Those are the words that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter used Monday to describe his offense as it heads into week four of the season.

The Tigers are currently ranked 63rd nationally in total offense – averaging 425 yards per game – but eclipsed the 500-yard mark last Saturday in the win over Louisiana Tech. Up next is a noon game on the road at Wake Forest in an early-season showdown with the reigning Atlantic Division champions. The winner of this game effectively has a two-game lead in the conference standings over the loser.

“Just excited about another opportunity and getting back into league play and playing a great Wake Forest team. That has always been a great opportunity for us when we play those guys,” Streeter said Monday. “Wake Forest won the division last year, and they have a ton of experience back. They do a great job on the coaching staff, and they maximize the talent they have. These guys play hard. Everybody on their team is a relentless effort guy. It's going to be a big challenge for our guys, and getting back into league play is a big opportunity.”

Streeter said his group is gaining more confidence each week.

“I think we are in a great spot as far as our confidence and knowing who we are as a team, and feeling like we have been able to build and improve each week. Going on the road, the 12 o'clock game, is a big challenge and I am excited for our guys,” he said. “That's the message this week - they are the reigning champs in our division, and we have an opportunity to build off of this season and to continue to gain confidence. That will be a big challenge for our guys.

“I feel like we are where we need to be right now. I feel like our confidence was the biggest thing we needed to get going these first three weeks and we've accomplished that. I feel like at every position with the experience we've had the last three weeks with some young guys getting in there has allowed them to have some confidence, too. I think confidence was the big word going into the season and our guys are sky-high right now. We are still staying humble but hungry and that is kind of the theme for this week, is staying humble and hungry.”

Streeter said that burgeoning confidence opens the playbook, but Streeter also wants his offense to make more of the routine plays.

“I think anytime you get confidence as an offense and as a play-caller, you can continue to create and just be very versatile in a lot of different ways,” he said. “We have to be more consistent in making routine plays. That is something I've seen through the first three games. We are leaving some yards and leaving some points out there that we could have capitalized on if we either make the throw or make the catch or make a block here or there. Once we get that going, we are going to be even more explosive. “