Stats & Storylines: Clemson wallops Wolfpack, looks like ACC’s top dog

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

Clemson has now beaten NC State in 16 of the last 18 Textile Bowls. With this win and Wake Forest’s win at Florida State, the Tigers are a game up on their three primary competitors in the Atlantic Division and once again look like the class of the conference. The kings of the ACC are back.

NC State briefly held a lead in the second quarter, but gave up a touchdown before halftime and quickly faded in the second half. The 30-20 win covered the spread, but thanks to a garbage-time NC State touchdown, it doesn’t reflect just how dominant the Tigers were in that second half. The good times are rolling once again in Clemson. Let’s peel back a layer and examine how they did it.

Clemson Defense - Yards per pass attempt allowed: 5.1; Yards per carry allowed: 1.6

Clemson’s defense bounced back from a paltry performance in Winston-Salem to severely limit the Wolfpack offense. NC State running backs were held to just 42 rushing yards and the ACC preseason player of the year, QB Devin Leary, couldn’t find any rhythm and was sacked three times.

The defense visibly adjusted how they defend screen passes and could be seen veering away from the quarterback and shutting down the targeted running back several times.

CB Sheridan Jones and DT Bryan Bresee did not play. Safety Andrew Mukuba shifted to cornerback but was ejected from the game on a targeting call. That once again put a heavy load on cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride. They stepped up immensely. Wiggins played a great game and Pride had his first career interception. It was heartening to see young players struggle (vs. Wake Forest), respond, and play great in a huge game. That requires maturity, coachability, and good coaches to help you grow.

Barrett Carter’s play caught my eye several times. His speed at linebacker is excellent and his sack on the first play from scrimmage of the second half set the tone. It really never felt like NC State could win after that. The defense started piling it on and it became clear who the better team was.

DJ Uiagalelei: 21/30 (70%), 1 TD, 0 INT, 73 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

DJ Uiagalelei looked like the best quarterback in the game. He was once again a major threat in the QB-run game, totaling 73 rushing yards and 2 rushing TDs. He had a few missed throws early but was generally accurate. The offensive line once again provided superb pass protection and he was able to dissect the vaunted NC State defense for 209 yards on 21/30 (70%) passing. It could have been even more if not for one particularly painful dropped ball that cost him about 50 yards and potentially a touchdown.

Emerging as one of his favorite targets is true freshman WR Antonio Williams. He had another big performance with a team-high five receptions for 45 yards. He does a nice job creating separation with his agility and acceleration.

Stellar play from Clemson’s two tight ends has played a big role in the progression of the offense. Jake Briningstool and Davis Allen were excellent, combining for eight receptions and 75 yards. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has incorporated them into the scheme in a major way and you have to give him major kudos for that. Briningstool’s leaping TD-catch in the end zone was a perfect example of the kind of game-breaking plays these two NFL talents bring.

Will Shipley: 14 carries, 60 yards (4.3 YPC); 3 receptions, 37 yards

If one were to have a gripe, it would be with the run blocking. Will Shipley was held to just 4.3 yards per carry and yet he looked excellent. He got very few easy yards. There were not many holes to run through, but where there was even a tiny crease, he snuck through and made the most of it.

ACC Outlook

Clemson looks to be far and away the best team in the conference. Pittsburgh is not good. They lost their star QB, WR, and their offensive coordinator from last year, and yet they were treated as if they were a college football stalwart after one successful season. An ACC Network host suggested they could go undefeated. ESPN’s Desmond Howard picked them to make the College Football Playoff. They are now 3-2 (0-1) after a home loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Miami’s losses to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State both got more outrageous on Saturday when they each lost to Mississippi State and UTSA, respectively.

Wake Forest was impressive in a win at Florida State and NC State acquitted themselves well and looked like a borderline top 15 team (they dropped to No. 14 in the AP poll). The Tigers still have Florida State and Syracuse ahead, but the toughest games of the season may already be behind them.

I originally predicted Clemson to go 10-2 and win the ACC. With what they’ve already accomplished and downgraded expectations for their November opponents, an 11-1 or 12-0 regular season could certainly be in the cards.

Next up, Clemson will play back-to-back road games at Boston College (fresh off a 34-33 win over Louisville) and Florida State. They’ll then return for a home game against Syracuse in which they will have a chance to break the ACC home win streak record (they’re currently tied with Florida State at 37).