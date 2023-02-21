Spiller has the old, the young, and the new in his room this season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Two old guys. Two young guys who are still learning. And two freshmen who are eager to get on campus and show what they’ve got. CJ Spiller’s running backs room will have a little bit of everything this season.

Spiller has the two old guys in Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, two young guys at this level in Keith Adams, Jr., and Domonique Thomas, and he added two more backs to the room in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Jay Haynes out of Handley High School (AL) and Jarvis Green out of Dutch Fork (SC).

It starts with the old guys.

“Now you talk about the two ‘oldsmen,’ I call them, in the room with Will Shipley and Phil Mafah,” Spiller said. “Those guys are excited about this new opportunity we have here as an offense. We know what those guys can do and what they bring to the table. I think Phil is very poised for a big offseason, a big jump from year two to year three. Shipley is always eager to learn and get better and is really the heartbeat of this team because of the way he goes about his business. I am excited we have some young guys like Keith Adams who is a very hard runner. You have Domonique Thomas, Quadzilla, that is eager to take a big jump this spring.”

Both of the 2023 running back signees were 3-stars. However, Green helped lead the Silver Foxes to a 14-1 record and a Class AAAAA state championship and was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

“Every time you turn on the tape, it’s just productive,” Spiller said. “Two totally different guys. I think Dutch Fork probably used Jarvis more in the passing game than what Handley did with Jay. So you know he can catch the ball very well, but he can also run it.”

Haynes was a star in his own right for Handley, recording 1,888 yards and 27 touchdowns of his own while averaging over 10 yards per carry. The 6-foot, 185-pound Haynes was also a track and field star, finishing second in the state of Alabama in the long jump.

“Just a guy that’s very productive,” Spiller said. “Went to Auburn, ran 4.4, and they let that guy get out of the state. I’m excited about him. Great family. He’s a very He’s very eager to get here and learn. Very humble kid. Very quiet. But has that quiet competitive spirit about him. Very confident in what he does. You are talking about a guy that almost broke the single-game rushing record in the state of Alabama with almost 500 yards rushing. I don't care what level it is, that is a lot of rushing. Just a great kid.

“Every week he sends me a clip of him dunking on somebody, so that shows you the explosiveness that he has. I think he is very eager to get here and learn and I am excited about the opportunity to coach him.”