RJ Mickens thanks the offense for stepping up and providing a challenge in camp
RJ Mickens says iron is sharpening iron for Clemson this August camp.

2023 Aug 22, Tue 07:00

CLEMSON – Clemson’s offense is markedly different than the one safety RJ Mickens faced in fall camp a year ago, and for that, he’s thankful. Why? Because a good offense that provides a challenge each day is good for the defense.

Mickens met with the media following Monday’s practice and was asked about the progression of the defense during August, and he immediately thanked the offense for stepping up its game.

“The defense came out and was really aggressive this camp. I want to thank the offense for really growing and challenging us with new formations and plays and stuff,” Mickens said. “It's been a really competitive camp. Coach (Garrett) Riley has done a great job over there. I am really excited for week one, to see what they are going to do.

“Guys have been flying around making plays and grinding every single day. It's been a great camp.”

Clemson features the Air Raid offense of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, and it includes a true dual-threat quarterback in Cade Klubnik, an improved offensive line, and a group of healthy receivers. The defense has taken notice.

“This offense has really challenged us, with formations and motions, all types of things that are helping us grow as a defense,” Mickens said. “And they are getting better because we have a very talented defense. That is a talented offense. That is iron sharpening iron.”

Mickens says that Klubnik is the best quarterback in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“This is definitely a good quarterback conference, and we have the best quarterback in the conference right here with Cade,” he said. “We get to play against him every day. I've played against all of the quarterbacks in the ACC, for the most part, and Cade is the best one. I am very excited about him this season.”

What sets Klubnik apart?

“Just his confidence, him as a leader, and the way he carries himself,” Mickens said. “The plays he has been making, the passes he has been throwing, and the reads he has been making, looking guys off. He has grown so much as a quarterback from last year to this year. I am very excited for him.”

The defense was good last season but not as great as it has been in the past, and Mickens said the defense, especially the secondary, feels like it has something to prove.

“We always have a chip on our shoulders. That is just the defensive backs mindset. With the talent we have and the talent we brought back, guys have just grown,” Mickens said. “Guys have gotten better. And we have some new additions, too, with Khalil Barnes, Robert Billings, Shelton (Lewis), AV (Avieon Terrell), we have some young guys that are going to help us out and provide good depth and make plays. They have been making plays all camp. I am really excited about the new guys coming in.

“As a back end, we have to continue to get better and improve each week, and I think you guys will be very proud of us this season.”

