Recognizing a special Hero of the Game, who's also a Bulldog and Tiger

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the highlights of each Clemson home game for me is the Hero of the Game segment, where someone with a Clemson connection who has served in the armed forces is brought out onto the field and recognized for their service. More than once I've shed tears as I gaze upon these true heroes. Saturday's game against SC State, however, will be a little extra special for me because a friend is being recognized as the Hero of the Game. Let me introduce you to one of the finest men I know.

Gunnery Sergeant (GySgt) Terence A. D’Alesandro USMC (Ret.)

Terence Anthony D’Alesandro was born on 3 June 1968 in Columbia, SC. Terence grew up in the Forest Acres area of Columbia and attended Richland County School District 1 schools, graduating from W. J. Keenan High School in 1986. As a young man, Terence went to many Clemson football games with his late Uncle, a longtime IPTAY member, and his cousin Jennifer Thomas, a 1990 Clemson graduate.

He became a lifelong Tiger fan because of this, and remains a rabid fan to this day. After high school, Terence attended S.C. State University on a music scholarship where he was a snare drummer in the Bongo Brothers Inc. percussion section of the S.C. State University Marching 101 for 3 years.

During his time at S.C. State, Terence was also on the Pep Band for basketball games, as well as performing in percussion ensemble. Other clubs he was a member of were the Bethea Hall Residence Hall club, the Sociology/Humanities Club and was an Assistant Section Leader on the Marching 101. Some of the best years of his life was spent at S.C. State, and he has many lifelong friends that are fellow Bulldogs. He has never lost touch with many of them over the years, and the brotherhood he experienced on the Marching 101, and at SCSU is something that he cherishes to this day. However, due to his father’s passing away in 1989, and some family struggles, Terence left SCSU as a junior and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as an infantryman. His late father was a Korean War Army veteran, and he always felt like he had to serve his country.

In March of 1990, Terence graduated from Marine Corps Boot Camp at Parris Island, SC. He then reported to Camp Lejeune, NC for the School of Infantry. After graduating, he reported to Camp Pendleton, CA to the 1st Battalion 1st Marine Regiment for duty as an infantryman. During this tour, Terence served in Operation Desert Storm and Somalia, and he was meritoriously promoted to Lance Corporal, Corporal, and Sergeant.

In December of 1993, Terence reported to Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA for duty as an instructor at The Basic School where Officers receive follow on training after Officer’s Candidate School. While at Quantico, Terence taught Land Navigation and Offensive and Defensive Tactics.

In December of 1995, Terence was Honorably Discharged from the Marine Corps as a Sergeant. Terence then returned to S.C. State University where he finished his last year of college and graduated Cum Laude in December of 1996 with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Over the next 6 years, Terence worked in the civilian world, utilizing his degree, and making his way in life as a single father to his then 11-year-old son. His son enlisted into the Marine Corps in February of 2002 and his son’s enlistment caused him to consider returning to the Marine Corps, due to him missing the Corps badly. In April of 2002, Terence reenlisted into the Marine Corps and reported for duty to 2nd Battalion 9th Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune, NC, where he served two tours in Baghdad, Iraq. Terence was promoted meritoriously to Staff Sergeant during this time.

In August of 2006, Terence reported to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC for Drill Instructor School. Upon graduation, Terence served as a Drill Instructor, Senior Drill Instructor, and Chief Drill Instructor in 3rd Recruit Training Battalion. During this tour, he worked 8 cycles as a DI, Senior DI, and Chief DI.

In December of 2009, Terence was promoted to Gunnery Sergeant and reported to Camp Pendleton, CA for duty with 3rd Battalion 5th Marine Regiment for duty as Lima Company 3/5 Company Gunnery Sergeant. During this tour, he served one tour in Helmand Province, Sangin District, Afghanistan, where his battalion was involved with the heaviest sustained ground combat in the Afghanistan War. 3/5 suffered the highest number of casualties of any Army or Marine Corps infantry unit in Afghanistan, and was in direct combat with the Taliban virtually every day of their 9-month deployment. The unit suffered 26 Killed in Action and 190 Wounded in Action in the bloodiest sustained campaign of the Afghanistan War. Terence was the senior enlisted Marine in 3/5, and every single one of those Marines he knew personally. There is not a single day that goes by where he does not think of them, remember them, and be proud of his time in the DARKHORSE/GET SOME Battalion, 3rd Battalion 5th Marines.

In January of 2012, Terence reported to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, CA for duty as a 2nd tour Chief Drill Instructor with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion. During this tour, he worked two cycles of recruit training as an acting First Sergeant, and 4 cycles as a Chief DI.

In July of 2014, Terence retired with 20 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is the recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal with 2 gold stars, the Combat Action Ribbon, and the Drill Instructor Ribbon with one star, as well as numerous unit awards.

After retirement, he became a Marine Corps JROTC instructor at Branham High School in San Jose, CA, where he taught for 3 years. In late 2017, Terence moved to Palm Springs, CA and works at Indian Canyons South Golf Resort as a starter. His 16-year-old son, Xavier, lives with him, and his 36-year-old son CJ is currently in his 18th year in the Marine Corps where he is an F18/F-35 jet engine powerplant mechanic. He is a proud S.C. State University Bulldog graduate and lifelong Clemson Tiger fan with blood that will always runneth garnet and blue and orange and purple.

*Special thanks to Major Trey Kennedy for helping put this together. Trey now serves as a board member for the Clemson Corps - the university's organization dedicated to perpetuating Clemson's rich military heritage and keeping the tradition of military service alive while supporting Army and Air Force ROTC Cadets, Marine Officer Candidates, and Student Veterans.

For more information on the Clemson Corps, visit their website or following them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Linkedin.