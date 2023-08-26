Randall says Riley's scheme lets the offense play fast and free

CLEMSON – Adam Randall and the Clemson offense are ready to play fast and free. Randall, Clemson’s talented sophomore receiver, played in 12 games last season and caught ten passes for 128 yards. Overall, he played 290 snaps as he recovered from a torn ACL in the spring of 2022. Now he’s back better than ever, but he said the entire group of receivers is ready to have a statement season. "It's been great just going out there and being competitive with each other,” Randall said. "Making each other better. Going against some incredibly good corners every day. We are pushing each other. I feel like every day we go out there, we are playing against the best corners and the best team in the nation, and that makes us stronger." Randall and the entire offense are under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who wants his Air Raid offense to go fast from a tempo standpoint. Randall said it helps when you have speed at the skill positions. "This offense's identity is probably going to be really fast. We've got a lot of fast guys," Randall said. "Coach Swinney has said a couple of times that this is one of the fastest teams he's had in the last couple of years.” Randall said that while Riley wants his players to play fast, he also wants them to play free. The team will no longer go into a game with 60 to 80 plays. “Coach Riley brings that mindset of just going out there and balling, playing free, within the confines of the offense," Randall said. "I don't even think it started like this fall camp. When we did our first scrimmage in spring and me and Beaux (Collins) weren't playing, we were just going out there and moving the ball up and down the field without me and Beaux." And, when it comes to speed, Randall has been impressed with freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown. “He’s just a really fast guy. He can get up and down the field, he can really just move. I just love the way he brings a good mindset to the room,” Randall said. “Our wide receiver room is just very positive, and every time you go in there, you’re going to crack a smile within a couple of seconds. His speed is incredible, and you know he’s just going to be able to help us out a lot in the return game and also on offense. You just have to get the ball in his hands, and he’s going to make something happen.”

