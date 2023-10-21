CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Hard Rock Stadium: Clemson vs. Miami

by - 2023 Oct 21 17:47

RV/RV CLEMSON (4-2, 2-2 ACC) at RV/RV MIAMI (FLA.) (4-2, 0-2 ACC)

SATURDAY, OCT. 21 • 8 P.M. ET • HARD ROCK STADIUM (64,767) • MIAMI GARDENS, FLA.

TELEVISION: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 108 or 202

ODDS: Clemson -3 O/U: 47

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney will attempt to pass College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard for sole possession of Clemson's all-time head coaching wins record on Saturday, Oct. 21, when his Tigers face the Miami Hurricanes in prime time. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

TonyCrumpton®
18:27
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1715856446049460647
TonyCrumpton®
18:27
Tigers have arrived to Hard Rock Stadium:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1715855889318445120
OneJedi®
18:26
We need a big win tonight. Just execute. Play clean football. Let’s GO Tigers!!!
tigerpaw®
17:50
do a before and after pic of that stadium view at kickoff.
BrandonRink®
17:49
https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/breaking:-clemson-starting-de-xavier-thomas-out-for-miami-game-43050
TonyCrumpton®
17:49
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1715827143974744217
TonyCrumpton®
17:48
Locker room view:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1715827143974744217
