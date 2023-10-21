|
Live from Hard Rock Stadium: Clemson vs. Miami
SATURDAY, OCT. 21 • 8 P.M. ET • HARD ROCK STADIUM (64,767) • MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. TELEVISION: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum) RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 108 or 202 ODDS: Clemson -3 O/U: 47 CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney will attempt to pass College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard for sole possession of Clemson's all-time head coaching wins record on Saturday, Oct. 21, when his Tigers face the Miami Hurricanes in prime time. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
