|
Clemson vs. Wake Forest depth charts
2023 Oct 2 17:10-
Clemson (3-2) returns home this weekend to take on Wake Forest (3-1) and seeks to move to .500 in conference play.
The Tigers have won 14 in a row and own a 70-17-1 series advantage over the Demon Deacons. Clemson downed Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime last year in Winston-Salem. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast on ACC Network. Clemson is currently a 20.5-point favorite according to VegasInsider. See how the roster compare below:
The Tigers have won 14 in a row and own a 70-17-1 series advantage over the Demon Deacons. Clemson downed Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime last year in Winston-Salem.
The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast on ACC Network.
Clemson is currently a 20.5-point favorite according to VegasInsider.
See how the roster compare below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football