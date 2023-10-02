CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson takes on Wake Forest this weekend after getting its first ACC win of the campaign at Syracuse.
Clemson takes on Wake Forest this weekend after getting its first ACC win of the campaign at Syracuse.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest depth charts
by - 2023 Oct 2 17:10

Clemson (3-2) returns home this weekend to take on Wake Forest (3-1) and seeks to move to .500 in conference play.

The Tigers have won 14 in a row and own a 70-17-1 series advantage over the Demon Deacons. Clemson downed Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime last year in Winston-Salem.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast on ACC Network.

Clemson is currently a 20.5-point favorite according to VegasInsider.

See how the roster compare below:


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Two Tigers nab ACC weekly honors
Two Tigers nab ACC weekly honors
ACC announces Game Times & Networks for Week 7
ACC announces Game Times & Networks for Week 7
Clemson line group honored as best of the week by PFF
Clemson line group honored as best of the week by PFF
WATCH: Clemson player interviews previewing Wake Forest
WATCH: Clemson player interviews previewing Wake Forest
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week