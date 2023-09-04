CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Durham: #9 Clemson vs. Duke

Live from Durham: #9 Clemson vs. Duke
by - 2023 Sep 4 19:06

NO. 9/9 CLEMSON (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at RV/RV DUKE (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

MONDAY, SEPT. 4 • 8 P.M. ET

WALLACE WADE STADIUM (40,004) DURHAM, N.C.

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Travel Roster | Roster | Schedule

Clemson will open a season on Labor Day evening for the second straight year when the ninth-ranked Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils on Monday, Sept. 4. Kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Clemson enters the game as the reigning ACC

champions after winning its league-leading 21st all-time ACC title last season. The Tigers are 15-4-1 all-time in conference openers of seasons following ACC titles, a mark that includes wins in conference openers following each of Clemson's six ACC titles from 2015-20

Post a comment!
Fastlane Tiger
21:14
Guys need time to settle in. Both squads are looking better as we go
RememberTheDanny
21:12
Mukuba looks to be all the way back.

Whew!
BrandonRink®
21:10
Duke's Leonard feeling the pressure on third down and only completes a short pass. Antonio Williams is tackled inside the 10, at the Clemson 8, on the deep punt attempt. 7:13 to go in the 2nd QTR, 7-6 Tigers.
TonyCrumpton®
20:59
Shipley's TD run:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonPros/status/1698863226232934679
BrandonRink®
20:59
Duke honors Steve Spurrier and a Duke ACC title-winning team, and the Clemson faithful meet the former Gamecocks coach with boos.
BrandonRink®
20:57
Clemson takes a 7-6 lead, 10:09 2nd.
BrandonRink®
20:56
Klubnik connects with Will Shipley for the 2-yard TD pass and Clemson is on the board.
TonyCrumpton®
20:56
TigerNet being discussed:

https://twitter.com/DanWolken/status/1698862139715240155
BrandonRink®
20:54
Duke fumbles the punt and Clemson recovers at the Blue Devil 18.
ClemsonFan322
20:53
Can we get some actual receivers who wanna catch?
ComeonMan
20:51
Unimpressed. No passing game. Klubnik is turnover waiting to happen. Blocked kick? Wide open receivers. Dead old Clemson.
OneJedi®
20:49
🤦‍♂️
BrandonRink®
20:48
Sheridan Jones with a big third down stop and Duke FG team is back out, making it from 43 yards out. 6-0 Duke, 14:19 2nd.
LEBO15
20:47
So who is enjoying this more.......DJU or Streeter???
BrandonRink®
20:46
Clemson has scored 10 points in the first quarter in the last five games away from Death Valley.
ClemsonFan322
20:45
Enough with the screen passes, i though Riley was an offensive guru?!?
OneJedi®
20:45
It’s Groundhog Day. Wes Goodwin still can’t scheme and the offense looks the same…going to be a looooong year. Dabo needs to stay out of play calling on offense and hire a D-coordinator with a resume.


Message was edited by: OneJedi®
ClemsonFan322
20:45
BrandonRink®
20:44
That's back-to-back scoreless first quarters for the Tigers, going back to the Orange Bowl.
BrandonRink®
20:43
After one quarter, Duke leads 3-0. Blue Devils have it 2nd-and-9 at the Clemson 25.
BrandonRink®
20:41
Duke has Clemson defense on its heels and now down to the Clemson 26.
BrandonRink®
20:39
Clemson goes 3-and-out and we get another look at Aidan Swanson. Duke takes over at its 35.
BrandonRink®
20:38
Mitchell Mayes in at RG as well.
BrandonRink®
20:38
Collin Sadler in now at left tackle.
BrandonRink®
20:35
Peter Woods with a couple pressures already in his first time out there.
BrandonRink®
20:34
Duke's Williams came off the edge and wasn't really touched on his way to getting the kick. 3-0 Duke, 5:11 1st. Klubnik is 5-8 for 25 yards so far tonight.
BrandonRink®
20:30
Clemson drive stalls and we get a first look at Robert Gunn from 41 yards out...and it is blocked.
BrandonRink®
20:26
Clemson converts on third down with a Will Shipley run. Up to the Clemson 39.
Sparta32
20:24
We don't have any pre-snap movement on defense like we did under Venables. Very vanilla. Hope that changes....
BrandonRink®
20:21
Clemson defense bows up backed up to the goalline to force a short Duke field goal. Blue Devils lead 3-0, 9:19 1st. Blue Devils went 57 yards in 10 plays over 3:26.
DavidHood®
20:20
Forcing the FG is a big win there
DavidHood®
20:18
Clemson is over pursuing and getting out of position
DavidHood®
20:17
Looked down in real time to me, and review changes the call
jeffro74
20:17
We don't blitz anymore? Reminds me of Kevin Steele style of bleed slowly down tbe field.
BrandonRink®
20:16
The play is overturned and Duke takes back over at the Clemson 24.
DavidHood®
20:15
Big break if Clemson keeps the ball
BrandonRink®
20:15
And the play is officially being reviewed now.
BrandonRink®
20:13
Duke offense was rolling downfield but a strip and recovery turns the ball back over to the Tigers at the Duke 21. Might get a review as the home fans think he was down.
BrandonRink®
20:10
Opposite Sheridan Jones rather.
BrandonRink®
20:10
Jeadyn Lukus starting at CB opposite Nate Wiggins.
BrandonRink®
20:08
Cade Klubnik's first deeper throw is into coverage and nearly picked on third and long, forcing a punt. Briningstool was the intended receiver.
BrandonRink®
20:06
Tristan Leigh gets the start at left tackle.
TonyCrumpton®
20:05
Clemson's long walk to the Stadium in pregame:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STkzK_WTUhU
BrandonRink®
20:04
We will see the new offense of Clemson first as Duke won the toss and deferred to the second half.
TonyCrumpton®
19:58
Stadium view:

https://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1698847964188283316
Crump®
19:43
https://twitter.com/j_probertson/status/1698843998603948268
Crump®
19:42
https://twitter.com/amanda_1815/status/1698843626338390100
Crump®
19:40
https://twitter.com/bhallwfmy/status/1698843204655743469
BrandonRink®
19:35
Listed as co-starters on the depth chart, Tristan Leigh looks to be rolling with the starting group in pregame warmups and Collin Sadler is going with the second group.
TonyCrumpton®
19:35
Interesting stat from Clemson SID:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFBRoss/status/1698841851757732194
Post a comment!

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson-Duke Walk of Champions
WATCH: Clemson-Duke Walk of Champions
Clemson's travel roster for Duke opener
Clemson's travel roster for Duke opener
WATCH: Clemson hype video: "Let's have some fun"
WATCH: Clemson hype video: "Let's have some fun"
Clemson softball announces 2023 fall exhibition schedule
Clemson softball announces 2023 fall exhibition schedule
search
Top Clemson News of the Week