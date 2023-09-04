|
Live from Durham: #9 Clemson vs. Duke
MONDAY, SEPT. 4 • 8 P.M. ET WALLACE WADE STADIUM (40,004) DURHAM, N.C. CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Travel Roster | Roster | Schedule Clemson will open a season on Labor Day evening for the second straight year when the ninth-ranked Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils on Monday, Sept. 4. Kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Clemson enters the game as the reigning ACC champions after winning its league-leading 21st all-time ACC title last season. The Tigers are 15-4-1 all-time in conference openers of seasons following ACC titles, a mark that includes wins in conference openers following each of Clemson's six ACC titles from 2015-20
MONDAY, SEPT. 4 • 8 P.M. ET
WALLACE WADE STADIUM (40,004) DURHAM, N.C.
CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Travel Roster | Roster | Schedule
Clemson will open a season on Labor Day evening for the second straight year when the ninth-ranked Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils on Monday, Sept. 4. Kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Clemson enters the game as the reigning ACC
champions after winning its league-leading 21st all-time ACC title last season. The Tigers are 15-4-1 all-time in conference openers of seasons following ACC titles, a mark that includes wins in conference openers following each of Clemson's six ACC titles from 2015-20
Whew!
https://twitter.com/ClemsonPros/status/1698863226232934679
https://twitter.com/DanWolken/status/1698862139715240155
Message was edited by: OneJedi®
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STkzK_WTUhU
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFBRoss/status/1698841851757732194
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now