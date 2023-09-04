CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson's entire two-deep from the week is on the travel roster.

Clemson's travel roster for Duke opener
by - 2023 Sep 4 18:57

Clemson released its travel roster shortly before kickoff in Durham for the season opener versus Duke.

Clemson's entire depth chart from this week made the trip.

Notable absences include mostly freshmen with receivers Ronan Hanafin, Noble Johnson and Misun Kelley, who Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week would likely redshirt, as well as highly-regarded defensive lineman Vic Burley. Tré Williams has been regarded as injured and did not make the trip.

Kickoff is set for 8:05 p.m. on ESPN.

The entire list:


