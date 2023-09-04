Clemson's travel roster for Duke opener

Clemson's entire depth chart from this week made the trip.

Notable absences include mostly freshmen with receivers Ronan Hanafin, Noble Johnson and Misun Kelley, who Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week would likely redshirt, as well as highly-regarded defensive lineman Vic Burley. Tré Williams has been regarded as injured and did not make the trip.

Kickoff is set for 8:05 p.m. on ESPN.

The entire list: