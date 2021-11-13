|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. UConn
|2021 Nov 13, Sat 12:45- -
SATURDAY, NOV. 13 • 12:00 P.M. ET ON ACC NETWORK
MEMORIAL STADIUM • CLEMSON, SC
16:27
Billy Wiles throws one up for Jake Briningstool in the end zone and he comes down with the 25-yard TD reception. Clemson leads 44-7, 3:36 to go.
BrandonRink®
16:25
And UConn drops to 0-13 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down today and Clemson gets the ball at the UConn 30 with 4:16 left.
BrandonRink®
16:16
Freshman Billy Wiles is now in at QB for Clemson as the clock is around 8 to go now.
BrandonRink®
16:15
UConn is now 0-12 on third down (also 0-2 on fourth down).
BrandonRink®
16:11
Darien Rencher fumbles the goal line carry into the end zone and UConn takes over after recovering it for a touchback. 37-7 Clemson, 10:31 to go.
BrandonRink®
15:58
Clemson stopped on fourth down for the first time today (4/5). UConn enters this drive 0-for-11 on third and fourth down today.
BrandonRink®
15:54
On to the fourth quarter, Clemson leads 37-7. UConn has been held to 1.5 yards per play (42 for 62), while the Tigers have run 77 plays (4.9 yards per).
BrandonRink®
15:48
Skalski is limping off the field slowly now.
BrandonRink®
15:47
James Skalski went down after the last UConn play and is still down on the field.
TS_Tiger
15:45
On the feed view. Not thread view
TS_Tiger
15:44
All these posts are timestamped 1 hour+ in the future
BrandonRink®
15:41
Hunter Helms is coming into the game here with 5:10 left in the third quarter. Taisun Phommachanh is in street clothes now.
BrandonRink®
15:31
Xavier Thomas is no longer dressed out to play and has ice on a knee.
BrandonRink®
15:29
Sheridan Jones picks off a pass to set up Clemson at the UConn 49.
BrandonRink®
15:24
Phil Mafah punches in the 3-yard score to put Clemson up 37-7 with 10:20 left in the third quarter. Mafah leads all rushers today with 14 carries for 41 yards.
BrandonRink®
15:20
Uiagalelei QB sneak makes Clemson 4-for-4 on fourth down today.
BrandonRink®
15:16
UConn goes surprise onside kick out of the half but Clemson recovers at the UConn 46.
northernVAtiger®
14:57
TP7 is injured.... I stand corrected.... guess that's why I won't make in 30 what he does in one...lol
BrandonRink®
14:55
Half: Clemson 30, UConn 7. The Tiger defense tallies six sacks. Uiagalelei attempts 37 passes and complets 17 of them with a TD and a INT and 217 yards.
BrandonRink®
14:52
Uiagalelei finds his former HS teammate Beaux Collins again, this time for a 32-yard TD to put the Tigers up 30-7 nearly at the half here.
northernVAtiger®
14:51
This is a lack of ability to make a decent by Swinney... The man makes more in one year than I will in 30 but can't make an obvious rational decision.
johnstoneF3
14:50
Who's better. A left handed Taison? Or DJ?
dwalters43
14:50
Just got back to watch the game. Where is Shipley?
BrandonRink®
14:49
Uiagalelei connects on a couple sideline passes to his left to get to the UConn 32... the second catch is under review, however.
ClemsonFan322
14:48
STOP PUTTING THAT FREAKING FRAUD DJ IN!
ClemsonFan322
14:42
DJ sucks! DJ sucks! DJ SUCKS!!!
BrandonRink®
14:42
Uiagalelei drops to 13-of-31 passing after a third-down drop by EJ Williams and Clemson punts again.
BrandonRink®
14:35
A couple throws in a row are off from Uiagalelei and UConn will get another possession before this first half is done. Uiagalelei is 13-of-28 for 129 yards with a INT this half.
ClemsonFan322
14:35
DJ is a fraud and need to be benched
BrandonRink®
14:31
The ruling stands that is not a fumble recovery and UConn faces 3rd and 23.
BrandonRink®
14:29
Review time in Death Valley after a wayward trick play from UConn might have been recovered as a fumble right at the sidelines by the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
14:27
UConn back on Clemson's side of the 50 thanks to a deflection into the arms of a Huskies receiver. 4:57 left in the first half, Clemson up 23-7.
I bleed orange
14:26
TJ needs to be pulled. His passing is lame at best. Put Taison back in for rest of game. He is more fluid in pocket and throws the ball alot better.
I bleed orange
14:25
I bleed orange
14:25
BrandonRink®
14:23
It's field goal time again in Death Valley and Potter hits the 30-yarder. 23-7 Tigers, 6:30 2nd QTR.
BrandonRink®
14:20
Mario Goodrich picks off the pass and sets Clemson up at the UConn 17.
Batman 61
14:17
A field gold -4 points
northernVAtiger®
14:17
Don't understand not playing TP7.... Injured DJ is not moving the offense.
BrandonRink®
14:16
Sergio Allen is injured on the kickoff and was down for quite awhile with training staff surrounding him. Now the cart is out there for him.
BrandonRink®
14:12
Justyn Ross has returned to the field on crutches.
Batman 61
14:12
Please, please, please take DJ out of the game! Ugh 😣
colberttiger
14:11
BrandonRink®
14:11
Clemson's drive stalls and BT Potter comes back out for the 49-yarder and it is good. 20-7 Clemson, 8:01 to go in the first half.
Batman 61
14:11
Please, please, please take DJ out of the game! Ugh 😣
BrandonRink®
14:08
Uiagalelei connects with Jake Briningstool for 31 yards on third down to get into Huskies territory.
BrandonRink®
14:06
Myles Murphy and a host of Tigers meet the UConn running back on a 4th and 2 run to get Clemson back the ball with 11:06 left in the first half.
tigered1®
14:04
I have the same question. Let him sit this one out and get that knee healed.
BrandonRink®
14:04
After review, targeting is not called and UConn faces 3rd and 5 at the Clemson 35.
