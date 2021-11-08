Clemson vs. UConn depth charts

Clemson returns to Death Valley for Military Appreciation Day versus UConn on Saturday.

The Tigers and FBS-independent Huskies are set for a noon broadcast start on ACC Network.

UConn is 1-8 on the season, with its lone win over FCS foe Yale (21-15), while Clemson has won two in a row for a 6-3 overall mark and 5-2 record in ACC action. The Tigers are currently a 40-point favorite.

The latest depth chart reflects an injury to Clemson's leader in yards per reception, Joseph Ngata (19), with the three starters being Justyn Ross, Beaux Collins and EJ Williams.

Clemson backup QB Taisun Phommachanh's brother Tyler has played QB for the Huskies this season, but he suffered an injury that has ruled him out for the game.

See how the teams size up below: