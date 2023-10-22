CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Klubnik says final play is on him:
Cade Klubnik and the Tigers dropped to 4-3 on the season.

Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Oct 22 02:48

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik walked out to face the media early Sunday morning underneath Hard Rock Stadium, and tried to lean against a wall that was nothing more than fabric covering a frame. He grinned sheepishly after almost knocking it over, just one of a few things he could do over in the Tigers’ 28-20 double overtime loss to Miami.

Klubnik was 18-of-34 for 314 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the defeat, but also had a negative 27 yards rushing on 14 carries (sacks are counted in the rushing yards in college football). None was more important than the eight-yard loss on 4th-and-inches at the goal line, with the Tigers needing a touchdown and 2-point conversion to force a third overtime.

Klubnik faked the give to running back Will Shipley and ran outside where he was corralled for the loss. Head coach Dabo Swinney told TigerNet after the game that the call was for a handoff to Shipley, and he had no idea why Klubnik kept it.

“No, it was a handoff. 100 percent. And we didn’t hand it off," Swinney said. "(He) just pulled it. I got no answer. Just trying to do too much. No RPO. It’s a give. He just didn’t do it. He made a lot of plays, but again, you gotta play within the system."

Swinney thought they could get another yard.

"We liked the play that we had," Swinney said. "We were trying to protect the edges. It’s a give all the way. We just got about a yard and a half on the previous play. We felt good about whatever it was. Five inches, maybe. I don’t have an answer."

Klubnik took full responsibility for the play.

“Yeah, just trying to make a play,” he said. “If I had the play back, I would hand it off 10 times out of 10. But I take full responsibility for that one. Learn from it and keep going. Trying to use my instincts out there and just try to make play. I saw something, and they did a good job of covering it, and I was wrong.”

I asked Klubnik what he saw out of the defense that led him to try to run it outside.

“A backer tucked inside the box and the end slanted pretty hard,” Klubnik said. “It's the same look against Wake Forest, and I pulled it for a touchdown. The guy crashed, and I just should have given it up. They did a good job of scraping.”

Klubnik said now is the time for leaders to really lead.

“The leaders have to step up and go be leaders. Continue to trust our coaches,” he said. “I've got so much faith in this team, and I don't think our record fully shows what we are capable of. We still have a lot of ball left to play. We have to show up every week and be thankful to play. This is a tough game, and you win some, and you lose some. But you want to win all of them. I want to win all of them. I hate losing. Just bounce back up and go chase another win.”

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR placed on NFL's Commissioner Exempt list
Former Clemson WR placed on NFL's Commissioner Exempt list
Clemson falls to Notre Dame
Clemson falls to Notre Dame
Clemson picked in ACC men's basketball top-five preseason, PJ Hall named to first team
Clemson picked in ACC men's basketball top-five preseason, PJ Hall named to first team
Andy Reid updates latest with Justyn Ross
Andy Reid updates latest with Justyn Ross
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 45) Author
spacer TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 TigerNet News®
spacer This changes every thing for me
 vfral1®
spacer Re: This changes every thing for me
 TopDeckSouth®
spacer Re: This changes every thing for me
 Tiger1616Dad
spacer Re: This changes every thing for me
 CU1976
spacer Re: This changes every thing for me
 AC Leo
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 TopDeckSouth®
spacer Kind of don't blame him
 xtiger®
spacer Re: Kind of don't blame him
 OneJedi®
spacer Especially from the shotgun***
 MayrettaTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 clivesmith
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Clemsader
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 ggraves®
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Tigerboyardee
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Sunshine1977
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Beerye57
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 kaiser®
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Sunshine1977
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 CU1976
spacer So their runs up the middle were great playcalling?***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 macodi
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Questionall1212
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Questionall1212
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 dmousa®
spacer Well, duh, Cade. You need to sit a few series the next game.***
 AllOrange247365
spacer I wonder if,, like me he had lost all confidence in our short yardage running
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: I wonder if,, like me he had lost all confidence in our short yardage running
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Bareftn
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 agent k
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 grrrtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"
 Bring That Energy
Read all 45 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week