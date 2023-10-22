Klubnik says final play is on him: "I take full responsibility"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik walked out to face the media early Sunday morning underneath Hard Rock Stadium, and tried to lean against a wall that was nothing more than fabric covering a frame. He grinned sheepishly after almost knocking it over, just one of a few things he could do over in the Tigers’ 28-20 double overtime loss to Miami. Klubnik was 18-of-34 for 314 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the defeat, but also had a negative 27 yards rushing on 14 carries (sacks are counted in the rushing yards in college football). None was more important than the eight-yard loss on 4th-and-inches at the goal line, with the Tigers needing a touchdown and 2-point conversion to force a third overtime. Klubnik faked the give to running back Will Shipley and ran outside where he was corralled for the loss. Head coach Dabo Swinney told TigerNet after the game that the call was for a handoff to Shipley, and he had no idea why Klubnik kept it. “No, it was a handoff. 100 percent. And we didn’t hand it off," Swinney said. "(He) just pulled it. I got no answer. Just trying to do too much. No RPO. It’s a give. He just didn’t do it. He made a lot of plays, but again, you gotta play within the system." Swinney thought they could get another yard. "We liked the play that we had," Swinney said. "We were trying to protect the edges. It’s a give all the way. We just got about a yard and a half on the previous play. We felt good about whatever it was. Five inches, maybe. I don’t have an answer." Klubnik took full responsibility for the play. “Yeah, just trying to make a play,” he said. “If I had the play back, I would hand it off 10 times out of 10. But I take full responsibility for that one. Learn from it and keep going. Trying to use my instincts out there and just try to make play. I saw something, and they did a good job of covering it, and I was wrong.” I asked Klubnik what he saw out of the defense that led him to try to run it outside. “A backer tucked inside the box and the end slanted pretty hard,” Klubnik said. “It's the same look against Wake Forest, and I pulled it for a touchdown. The guy crashed, and I just should have given it up. They did a good job of scraping.” Klubnik said now is the time for leaders to really lead. “The leaders have to step up and go be leaders. Continue to trust our coaches,” he said. “I've got so much faith in this team, and I don't think our record fully shows what we are capable of. We still have a lot of ball left to play. We have to show up every week and be thankful to play. This is a tough game, and you win some, and you lose some. But you want to win all of them. I want to win all of them. I hate losing. Just bounce back up and go chase another win.”

