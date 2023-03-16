KJ Henry looking to maximize his NFL chance

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - It was a difficult choice for defensive end KJ Henry to declare for the NFL draft, but now that he has, he is excited at what he brings to NFL teams and showing off his skills, including at Clemson’s Pro Day this week. “It’s amazing. It’s really a blessing come true for sure. It’s surreal at the same time, just trying to enjoy and be intentional in every moment and makes it a lot easier being around a lot of my teammates who have dreamt of the same thing and are in the same place,” Henry said. “So, more than anything, just enjoying the process. You only get this process one thing and I want to make sure I maximize every part of it for sure.” At the NFL combine in the beginning of the month, he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash. However, he was unable to run the 40-yard dash after he tweaked his hamstring, although Henry said that it was a minor injury. This will not prevent or limit him in any manner for his personal pro day on April 4. “I tweaked my hamstring a little bit, my right hamstring. It was a Grade 1 after we checked it out, very minimal. It really feels great now, didn’t feel confident in the strength of it yet and I don’t feel it anymore,” Henry said. “But, I want to make sure, (if) anybody’s ever had a hamstring issue, you want to build up your confidence with it and make sure it's strengthened as much as possible. This is obviously a big interview for myself, and I just want to make sure that I’m in the best place possible. So, like you said, it will be ready for the 4th.” Since he was at the NFL Combine, Henry has already started his interviews with NFL teams. These teams are in the process of getting to know him and trying to find out plenty about him. However, the Minnesota Vikings had an interesting question for him. “They were great. All of them at one point or another just wanted to know about my family situation, the makeup of me, what motivates me, what drives me, things like that,” Henry said. “Also, just understanding how I got to where I was this past year, what kept me at this level, what’s going to keep me transcending at the next level, all those things. Just trying to understand what makes KJ, KJ. I will say I got to speak with the Vikings and … the Vikings asked me, ‘What was my spirit animal?’ That was the only question I was not prepared for, so, but outside of that, it was also a great experience.” For the record, his answer was “The Holy Spirit.” He is a player who is ready and wants to make an impact on any NFL team he goes to. He could be underrated because of the other Clemson defensive players who are going into the draft, such as Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson, who are all considered to be potentially first-round talent.. Still, as a person and a player, he offers plenty to NFL teams. “The message in the last month or so is just, ‘I’m ready to come in and change the culture.’ That’s just the mindset. I’m excited to learn how to do that. I’m not coming in with the mindset that I know it all, but I definitely understand the tools of leadership and genuine accountability that I bring on top of just a winner. That’s what you’re getting out of me and whatever facet you need me, I’m capable and able and willing to do anything that’s asked of me and, like I said, more than anything, I just want to win. Excited to see where I land,” Henry said. “Been talking with my dad, a couple of days ago, and I’m the low man on the totem pole again, but with a lot more knowledge than the 17, 18-year-old version I came in here (as). I’m excited for the challenge, the adversity that’s going to come with it, the opportunity to play at the next level. (I’m) excited for it all and ready to make a difference.”