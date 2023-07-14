Is a Georgia talent the next offensive line target?

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Could Clemson’s next offensive line target be someone that coach Thomas Austin saw in camp? Clemson earned a commitment from offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell earlier this month but missed out on several other targets who have committed elsewhere. The Tigers have O’Connell committed and have an offer out to offensive tackle Jameson Riggs, who has not set an announcement date. Austin is fanning out looking for new prospects, and one who caught his eye in camp was OT Favour Edwin (6-6 294) of McDonough, GA. “I’ve been speaking to Coach Austin quite a bit. We’ve been talking a few days,” said Edwin, a native of Nigeria. “I think we’re going to get on the phone this week. I don’t know when. It’s been good keeping in contact with them. We haven’t really had any conversation leading to an offer.” Edwin is the rawest of the raw. He was a basketball player as a sophomore at Eagles Landing Christian School and took up football last season. He couldn’t play in games, but he practiced as both an offensive tackle and defensive end. This will be his first season of real competition. Clemson was one of four camps he attended this summer, and Austin liked his natural football skills. “When I went to the camp, he was impressed with my footwork, my size, the way I can move and everything, my mobility,” Edwin said. “These are just a few things that stood out for me so far.” Not only was Austin and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney getting their first look at Edwin, the camp was his first exposure to Clemson. “It was my first time being at Clemson,” Edwin said. “I sat down for a dinner with the coaches, Coach Austin and some of the coaches. The facility was beautiful. It was one of the best, if not the best in the nation. I also loved the way Coach Dabo spoke. The Christian values stands out for me a lot.” Edwin also went to camps at Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Crimson Tide and the Gators offered. So have Georgia Tech, Houston, West Virginia and others. A Clemson offer would catapult the Tigers right into the mix of things with those SEC programs. “It’s going to mean a lot,” Edwin said. “Clemson is up there with Alabama, Georgia and the big schools. An offer from Clemson is a blessing regardless of the offers you have. It means a lot. It means you are one of the top guys. It’s going to really mean a lot. It’s going to push me in my game.” Edwin has not taken any official visits. He has one set with Florida for December 8th. He’s also talking with Alabama and Georgia Tech about visits. A Clemson offer, he said, would also lead to an official visit this fall.

