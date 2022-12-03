Halftime Analysis: Welcome to Klub Magic

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Clemson got off to a bad start, going 3-and-out on the first offensive drive and then allowing North Carolina to march down the field for an opening-drive touchdown. Another 3-and-out followed. And then magic happened.

Clemson leads UNC 24-10 at the half after falling behind 7-0 early.

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei started the game 2-for-5 for just 10 yards, and the Tigers inserted backup quarterback Cade Klubnik into the game on the third drive as the Clemson fans in the stadium erupted in cheers.

The change at quarterback was just the spark the Tigers’ offense needed. The first play was a 16-yard pass to Antonio Williams, followed by a dart to Davis Allen for six yards. Two runs netted 13 yards, and then Klubnik hit Williams again for 22. Klubnik followed that with an 8-yard run to the UNC six. Facing a 2nd-and-goal at the one three plays later, Klubnik rolled right and waited for Allen to break free in the corner of the endzone. Klubnik put the ball on the money, and the Tigers were able to tie the game at 7-7. Klubnik was perfect on his first drive, going 5-for-5 for 50 yards.

On the ensuing North Carolina drive, Maye dropped the ball while attempting to hand it off to the running back. Ruke Orhorhoro fell on the fumbled ball on the 23-yard line. The Tigers’ reached into their bag of tricks after the turnover. Klubnik pitched the ball back to Mafah, who then hit Klubnik down the UNC sideline for a 19-yard catch-and-run to the four-yard line. Mafah rumbled into the endzone on the next play for a 14-7 Clemson lead with less than a minute to play in the first quarter.

North Carolina drove deep into Clemson territory on the ensuing possession, but the Tigers held on third down and then blocked the field goal. Klubnik and freshman Cole Turner then brought the crowd back to its feet. Klubnik stood patiently in the pocket and then launched a 68-yarder that Turner hauled in, taking the ball to the UNC one. Klubnik then scored from a yard out and the Tigers led 21-7. The Heels added a late field goal and BT Potter hit a career-long 52-yard field goal as time expired. That is the longest field goal in ACC Championship Game history.

PLAYERS OF THE HALF: Cade Klubnik was what the doctor ordered an ailing offense – and team – has been looking for. After the Tigers' offense gained just seven yards, Dabo Swinney made the call to give the offense over to the freshman. Klubnik completed his first 10 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards and a score on four carries.

*Nate Wiggins had a pass break up in the endzone to thwart a North Carolina drive and then blocked the field goal attempt on the next play.

*Linebacker Barrett Carter continued his stellar play, notching eight tackles – four solo, a half sack, a pass broken up and a tackle for loss.

STAT OF THE HALF: After gaining just seven yards on its first two possessions, Clemson finished the half with 235 yards of total offense.