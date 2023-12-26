Goodwin excited about bowl energy, keeping Barrett Carter

David Hood

Wes Goodwin and Clemson’s defense are dialed in on Kentucky, but also happy to have some new faces to add to the group. The Tigers arrived in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve and finished their third Florida practice today. The Tigers will hold one more practice Wednesday before Friday’s Gator Bowl (Noon, ESPN). Goodwin likes what he’s seen out of the defense so far. “Yeah, each day it's been great energy, great attention to detail,” Goodwin said. “Tuesday, we put the pads on for the first time down here. A lot of physicality and just trying to set the right mindset going forward.” Kentucky finished the 2023 regular season with a 7-5 record. The Wildcats lost to South Carolina in their last SEC game but won its fifth straight Governor's Cup with a 38-31 comeback victory over No. 10 Louisville. Kentucky started the season 5-0 and was ranked as high as No. 20 in both the AP and Coaches Polls following a 33-14 win over Florida at Kroger Field. Quarterback Devin Leary, a transfer from NC State, leads the Cats. In 2022, Leary and the Wolfpack lost 30-20 to Clemson, but he completed 28 of 47 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception. In 2021, Leary helped engineer the end of a long losing streak for the Pack to Clemson, completing 32 of 44 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns. The teams didn’t play in 2020, but back in 2019, Leary was 14 of 29 for 166 yards in the Pack's 55-10 loss. This season, Leary completed 56.3% of his passes for 2,440 yards and 23 touchdowns, ranking second in the SEC. “Yeah, they create a lot of issues pre-snap with bunches, stacks, motion in and out of those things, make you communicate, adjust,” Goodwin said. “We have to be on point with our adjustments, communication, and make sure everyone's on the same page with what we're doing defensively.” During last week’s early signing period, the Tigers signed several defensive playmakers, and some are currently practicing with the team. “I think it's another great group. Excited to get the rest of them on campus here in the near future, Goodwin said. “Obviously, we got a few that are doing bowl practice with us now, but a very business-like group. A lot of them have competed for championships at the high school level, come from great programs, and just have great character. They are great kids, and we are excited to get them going.” One player that doesn’t have to be replaced is linebacker Barrett Carter, who decided to return for a final season. “With him coming back, it creates a lot of depth at a position of need. He's the older veteran of the group now,” Goodwin said. “But just him as a person - I mean, an unbelievable leader, shows up with the right mindset every day and just extremely hard worker and excited to have him back for one more year.”

