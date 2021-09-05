Elliott says lack of any rhythm stifled the Clemson offense

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Clemson’s offense never got into a rhythm Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic and that led to a lack of success in the run game, especially the quarterback run game, according to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

The Tigers managed just two yards on the ground against a Georgia defense that many times rushed just four and dropped seven into coverage, but quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s number wasn’t called in the run until late. While the Tigers did manage a fourth-quarter field goal, it failed on three pass plays inside the Georgia five, never taking a chance on running the ball.

Elliott told the media after the game that it was a rhythm issue all night.

“We had a couple of called runs there... the biggest thing is we couldn't get into a rhythm. Just was trying to get DJ some rhythm throws to get him under control, get him back feeling like he has command of the game,” Elliott said. “Take out the sacks, we had around 3.0 yards per carry. Biggest thing was just not being able to establish any kind of overall rhythm to get to any kind of run game."

Elliott also placed some of the blame on Uiagalelei, and a lack of communication between Uiagalelei and his receivers also shared blame.

"There were a couple of situations in particular, especially when we were backed up, when we needed to step up in the pocket,” Elliott said. “That's tough on the left tackle. Going to be a combination of the QB needing to do a better job of stepping up in the pocket, guys winning the one-on-one matchups up front, and us as coaches putting them in better situations.

"There were a couple of situations where we had some option routes and things (receivers) could do differently, and we weren't on the same page there. You have to work through things as you go through the season from a timing standpoint. There were a couple of times from a progression standpoint where we didn't start the progression where we needed to. Right after the turnover, I put them in a tough spot. I looked down at the call sheet and saw it but then called it the wrong way and put them in a tough situation and that resulted in the sack."

Elliott said that the offensive line also shares the blame.

"As you look through it, there were a couple of missed assignments we need to clean up, where the quarterback is one place and the receiver another,” he said. “Trying to get five guys out on a route to stress the defense really stresses the offensive line and we have to do a better job of passing off some of the twists and making sure we bump back so we can close off gaps and give the quarterback more time. The quarterback has to do a better job of stepping up into the pocket and not drifting in the pocket one side or the other-- step up in the pocket, trust his progression, and deliver the ball downfield."

Elliott then said he thought Uiagalelei responded later in the second half.

"I thought he responded in the last quarter and a half and put us in position to score,” he said. “There were a couple of things on critical third downs where we weren't on the same page between quarterback and receivers, and that can cause a quarterback to start pressing."

He was asked his biggest concern going forward, and he said he just wants to make sure his group responds the right way.

"I will have to watch the tape on that, but the biggest thing for me right now is making sure the guys respond the right way and take ownership of the good and bad,” Elliott said. “Come back Monday with the mindset to try to go 1-0 and win the day. When we look at the film, DJ will see some opportunities to step up in the pocket. He'll learn when he can throw the ball away just to get us to the next play. Right now things look correctable. We'll get better with our timing.”