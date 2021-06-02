Elite linebacker on Clemson offer he received from Brent Venables

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

The 2023 offers are rolling out from the Clemson staff, with June 1st marking the first day for rising juniors to pick up an offer from the Tigers. The Tigers have targeted some of the top players in the nation, and Brent Venables extended an offer to one of the top linebackers in the country.

Raylen Wilson received a Clemson offer from the Clemson defensive coordinator on Tuesday, putting Clemson in company with over 20 other schools who have offered the elite linebacker. The 4-star from Tallahassee (FL) is listed at 6-2, 201-pounds and is currently listed as the No. 111 player in the nation and the No. 10 linebacker in the 2023 class.

Wilson’s recruitment has been led by Venables, and Venables let Wilson know how rare a Clemson offer is.

“They don’t just offer just because other schools offer,” Wilson told TigerNet. “He said that not many get the opportunity to play at Clemson. He’s really blunt and I like that.”

Wilson is a very aggressive player and gets to the ball with bad intentions. Venables has taken notice and believes that Wilson has what it takes to be a big-time linebacker.

“Speed and athletic ability,” Wilson said of his strengths on the field. “I’m a traditional linebacker. (Venables) says I have an 'it' factor. Some people have it, and some don’t.”

Wilson is currently scheduled to visit Penn State and USC in the upcoming months. Wilson said that Penn State and Florida State have built good relationships with him so far.

Wilson plans on scheduling a Clemson visit, and that visit will now come with a Clemson offer in hand. What does Clemson like about Clemson so far? And what will he be looking for in a school?

“I like how they develop great players on and off the field,” he said of Clemson. “I’m looking for a second home where I can be developed as a player and as a young man.”

Wilson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game. Wilson is also a stand-out on the track, posting an 11.19 100-meter dash in March.

What will a school be getting from Wilson when the 4-star decides on a school?

“A leader on and off the field.”