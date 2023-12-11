Electric in-state player Marquise Henderson knew Clemson was home for him

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It didn’t take long for one of the state’s top players to realize he was home. Class of 2025 RB/ATH Marquise Henderson of Belton-Honea Path (SC) committed to the Tigers early Monday, just a day after receiving an offer from head coach Dabo Swinney. Rivals has Henderson ranked as a 4-star and as the second-best player in South Carolina. 247 gives him three stars. As a junior, the electric Henderson rushed for 2,336 yards on 207 carries, scoring 37 times on the ground. He helped lead his Belton-Honea Path squad to a 13-0 start before falling in the playoffs a couple of weeks ago. Henderson was invited to watch bowl practice Sunday and had an idea that an offer was on the way. “Yes, sir, I did. I just didn't know when, but I stayed patient, and then now here it is,” Henderson said in an interview Sunday. “Coach Swinney talked to my head coach first just to talk about me and told him that he was going to offer me. And then they invited me to the bowl practice, which was today. So, I came up there today, and I talked to Coach Swinney. “I got the offer in his office, and it was emotional. I started tearing up. It was very emotional for me, but it was a good time.” It was the offer he’s been waiting to receive. “Ever since the first time I went to Clemson, I already knew that was my home, and that was the offer I was waiting on,” Henderson said. Henderson made his name as a running back but can also play in the secondary, and he said the Clemson coaches are looking at him as an athlete. “I play all over the field. I'm an athlete. It doesn’t matter what I play,” he said. “No matter where I play, I'm going to get the job done. I'm a really explosive player on the offensive side. And my quickness, I can turn it on just like that. I feel like that's a strength for me. You don't see a lot of players that can do that nowadays. So yes, sir, I feel like that's a strength for me.” Henderson told TigerNet last night that he knew where home was going to be. “I already made my decision. My recruiting is 100% closed and I'll be announced and I'm committed to tomorrow,” Henderson said. The addition of gives the Tigers seven commits in the 2025 class. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marquise Henderson💸. (@quisehenderson) IM HOME!!! @rblackstonbhp @CoachConn @CoachBallenger @Rivals @RivalsFriedman #AGTG #LLD #LLGD #LLG pic.twitter.com/INw1GXyEZP — Marquise Henderson (@quisehenderson) December 11, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now