Clemson's quarterback situation isn't as muddled as some think

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Let’s get this out of the way: Cade Klubnik will start the opener against Georgia, barring an injury. The biggest takeaway for many out of the Clemson spring game was the play of the quarterbacks. Trent Pearman outpaced Klubnik and Christopher Vizzina, and in talking to current (and recent) former players, there is a belief that they can win with Pearman. And people have repeatedly asked, will he get a shot? Would Swinney make a move? And here is my answer, and it's based off of the fact that I've covered Swinney since 2008. If we were to sit him down and ask those questions - and you can include Garrett Riley in this - he would tell us that we didn't see the totality of the spring. We didn't watch the other scrimmages. We didn't see Vizzina or Klubnik shine when it was good-on-good. We only saw what happens when you split the teams and go away from your usual scrimmage format. He would say that they not only have all the belief and faith in Klubnik but also in all three. He would say that all three had to have a good summer and that all three would get a look in August camp. He would then compliment Klubnik and say he thinks Clemson is going to win a lot of games with that guy. Of course, all the fans can go on is what they saw in Death Valley, and what they saw was Pearman show he’s more than capable. That goes right along with what we’ve heard over the last few years – and it’s why I haven’t shied away from writing about him – is that the people inside the program believe they can win with Pearman. He isn’t going to make big mistakes, he has a calming presence, he understands the game and can make the right reads and get the ball out to his playmakers. With a team as talented as Clemson is, that might be enough. I am not sure if any jobs were won or lost this spring. The defense looks nasty, the special teams have a chance to be better (provided a kicker steps forward), and the offense looks to have many of its pieces in place. Offensively, wide receiver TJ Moore arrives in June. He has a bigger body and is a polished route runner who is physical, and he might be one of those guys who can step in and play early as long as he picks up the playbook. It looks like Keith Adams Jr. has made his case for playing time, but Jarvis Green adds an element of speed that might be a nice change of pace from the battering rams of Adams and Mafah. It remains to be seen if Jay Haynes will be healthy enough to see the field. Freshman David Eziomume is intriguing and summer and fall camp will be big for his development. I think the secondary will be just fine. When you have veterans like Tyler Venables and RJ Mickens, along with young talents like Khalil Barnes, you know the back end of that group is in good hands. Corners Avieon Terrell and Shelton Lewis are more than good enough, and the pass rush should improve as all of the young defensive linemen step into bigger roles. Linebacker is one group that really interests me. Wade Woodaz (middle) and Barrett Carter (weakside) are the two starters, and they’ve both proven their worth. But youngsters like Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton showed over the spring they’ve earned a chance to play. And then there’s freshman Sammy Brown. He’s simply built differently, plays differently, runs differently, and is different. How Wes Goodwin gets him on the field and finds him a role will be one of the storylines of August camp. Until then, we wait. Welcome to the long, hot offseason.

