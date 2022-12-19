Clemson's offensive line moving in the right direction

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson offensive line put together what might have been its best effort this season in the win over North Carolina, and center Will Putnam is looking for the group to get even better. Especially from his spot in the middle of the line.

The Clemson offensive line allowed 24 sacks in 13 games this season and paved the way for the rushing offense to finish fifth in the ACC at 179 yards per game.

“I think, one, just the continuity of personnel. We've been very, very consistent,” Putnam said of the growth of the offensive line. “I love how we do our practice, how we do our individual work. I think Coach (Thomas) Austin identifies everything we need to work on throughout the week and stuff we need to work on personally and how that pertains to our current opponent. We also do drills specific to our improvement, more so than just check boxes. I think that's really important as well. We get a lot of support from our coaching staff, which is also good to have.”

Putnam had played in 33 games (22 starts) at guard for Clemson prior to the season, but he made the move to center during the offseason out of necessity. The Tigers lost returning center Hunter Rayburn to a medical issue that ended his career, while backup Mason Trotter was out for the season and had to medically retire as well.

It took a while for Putnam to settle in.

“I would say fully comfortable right after NC State,” he said. “I think certain technique stuff, I think around that game is when I didn't have to think about what foot I'm stepping with, my weight and my stance, trying to get the ball back there right. I didn't have to worry about that as much from week four to week five. I think the more I'm playing, the more and more I'm getting comfortable.

“For me personally, I think I've had a good season; I don't think I've reached the peak of my playing ability by any means, which I'm excited about as well. It's repetition in games and getting those reps in practice like we're doing and then having confidence in yourself to execute the play. Like when I was a freshman, you know the play, but you're double thinking. You're looking at the guy you've got to block and now I don't have to think about anything. I just think about my technique before I snap the football.”

The Tigers are losing line leader and senior left tackle Jordan McFadden to graduation, and Putnam is looking to take on more of a leadership role.

“Being center and being a fourth-year guy, I can take on more of a leadership role as well. I think with that also comes a big responsibility of being able to bring it every single day at practice,” he said. “The best players have to play. If I want to be a leader and a point guy on this offense, I have to come ready day in and day out.”