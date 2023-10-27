Clemson vs. NC State Prediction: Wobbly Tigers head to Raleigh

David Hood by Senior Writer

Clemson and NC State meet again in the Textile Bowl, but with six combined losses overall and five combined losses in the league, there really isn’t a lot of drama surrounding this one. Saturday's contest will feature two head coaches each attempting to rewrite his respective school's record book. While Dabo Swinney will attempt to earn his 166th career victory as head coach of the Tigers to pass Howard for sole possession of the most career head coaching wins at Clemson. Conversely, NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren (76) enters the game one victory shy of tying Earle Edwards (77) as the winningest coach in Wolfpack history. Swinney is 8-1 all-time against Doeren, with all meetings coming during Doeren's tenure at NC State. Presently, Doeren is one of only two head coaches to be defeated by Swinney eight times, joining Wake Forest's Dave Clawson, whom Swinney defeated for the 10th time earlier this month. CLEMSON (4-3, 2-3 ACC) at NC STATE (4-3, 1-2 ACC) WHEN: SATURDAY, OCT. 28, 2 P.M. ET

WHERE: CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM (56,919), RALEIGH, N.C.

TELEVISION: The CW (Tom Werme, James Bates, Treavor Scales)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: Compass Radio Network (TJ Rives, Steve Beuerlein)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 391

CLEMSON/NC STATE SERIES HISTORY OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 60-29-1

HOME: Clemson leads series, 30-11-1

ROAD: Clemson leads series, 22-17

NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 8-1

LAST MEETING: Oct. 1, 2022 (30-20, W)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 1

NOTABLE *Swinney's Tigers will attempt to rebound this week following a double-overtime road loss to Miami (Fla.). Clemson has not lost consecutive games in a single season since November 2011. Clemson's 161 consecutive games played without consecutive losses in the same season is the program's longest streak in school history as well as the nation's longest active streak. Clemson is 33-8 in games following a loss under Dabo Swinney, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale. WHAT CLEMSON NEEDS TO DO WHEN IT HAS THE BALL Ok, this is going to sound like a broken record. But…the Tigers need to take care of the football and score a touchdown in the red zone. They didn’t do a very good job of that against Duke and lost. They didn’t do a very good job of that against Florida State and lost. They didn’t do a very good job of that last week and lost a game they should have won. Will Shipley’s fumble on the goal line cost the team a touchdown, and quarterback Cade Klubnik’s fumbles were difference-makers. The good news is that when this offense is clicking it can move the football. Then it does something dumb or turns it over, and drives aren’t finished. NC State has a decent defense, giving up 23.6 points per game. It ranks No. 4 in the ACC in rushing defense (110.8 yards per game allowed) and around the middle of the league in pass defense (222 yards per game allowed). The Tigers can move the ball through the air against the Pack, but…can the porous offensive line protect Klubnik enough to make his reads? Can the Tigers hold onto the football? Can the Tigers finish drives? WHAT CLEMSON NEEDS TO DO ON DEFENSE There was a reason that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter let loose in a fiery post-game speech last week. The Clemson defense, which misses the fire of Brent Venables, let the Miami offense run all over it late last week. Part of the reason is the offensive ineptitude kept the defense on the field too long. Part of it is injuries and depth – defensive end Justin Mascoll went out early and the Tigers were forced to play tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and the inexperienced Cade Denhoff for long stretches. I’ve been around Swinney long enough to hear what he doesn’t say about injuries, and it’s my belief that Mascoll will also be out this week. Clemson simply didn’t generate enough pressure to bother the Canes last week. The good news is that the NC State offense is fifth-worst in the ACC in scoring (25.4 points per game), fourth-worst in rushing offense (143.2 yards per game), and next-to-last in passing offense (204.1 yards per game). Clemson should be able to limit the Pack offense and the big plays. Should be able to. I say that because… WHAT WILL HAPPEN I say that because Clemson has, at least on paper and what we’ve seen, been better than its opponents (save maybe FSU) and still has lost three games. Miami is average at best. And yet this team still finds a way to let inferior teams hang around. Whether it’s turnovers or red zone ineptitude or the kicking game or the defense going soft at the worst times, it all adds up to a 4-3 record. And it seems like NC State is never an easy out, especially in Raleigh. And Doeren already has his gameplan ready – he wants his Pack to come out and be more physical than the Tigers. Hit Clemson in the mouth and see how the Tigers respond. That type of mentality can sometimes overcome a lack of talent. How will Clemson respond? One thing is for sure. The Tigers never make it easy, and Saturday will be more of the same. FINAL SCORE: CLEMSON 28, NC STATE 13 TigerNet picks



David Hood - TigerNet senior writer - 28-13 Clemson

Mickey Plyler - The Roar 105.5 morning show host - 31-13 Clemson

Nikki Hood - Staff writer - 28-17 Clemson

Brandon Rink - Associate editor - 26-16 Clemson

Tony Crumpton - Associate editor - 27-17 Clemson

Pigskin Prophet - 38-10 Clemson

Ryan Kantor - Contributing Writer - 24-14 Clemson

Ariana Pensy - TigerNet Intern - 28-24 Clemson

Merrell Mann - Photographer - 24-14 Clemson Game Actual David Hood Plyler Nikki Hood Rink Crumpton Prophet Kantor Pensy Mann Duke 28-7 DU 38-20 CU 31-17 CU 45-17 CU 31-16 CU 34-20 CU 37-17 CU 41-17 CU 35-10 CU 35-13 CU - CSU 66-17 CU 56-3 CU 56-0 CU 42-10 CU 52-3 CU 45-6 CU 60-13 CU 41-10 CU 21-14 CU 45-3 CU - FAU 48-14 CU 38-10 CU 49-14 CU 49-17 CU 42-17 CU 42-10 CU 44-3 CU 41-10 CU 45-14 CU 42-14 CU - FSU 31-24 FSU OT 30-24 FSU 31-30 CU 28-20 FSU 30-28 FSU 28-27 CU 30-27 CU 31-28 FSU 37-34 FSU 29-28 CU - SU 31-14 CU 30-20 CU 34-17 CU 35-17 CU 28-23 CU 31-21 CU 34-23 CU 28-17 CU 35-31 CU 28-24 CU - WF 17-12 CU 37-13 CU 47-17 CU 38-10 CU 38-16 CU 42-13 CU 45-9 CU 35-10 CU 35-14 CU 38-17 CU - MIA 28-20 MIA 2OT 31-20 CU 31-21 CU 30-17 CU 24-20 CU 28-20 CU 27-17 CU 24-17 CU 28-24 CU 31-17 CU - Points - 7 8 5 5 4 6 9 7 4 * Points: 3 pts for best correct prediction of the week (tiebreaker is Clemson score), 2 pts for picking score exactly, 1 pt for picking the correct winner

