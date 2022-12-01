Clemson in early on fast-rising Georgia defender prospect CJ Jackson

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CJ Jackson was a relative unknown until about a month ago when offers from some of the Southeast's biggest programs started rolling in.

Since early November, the 2024 defensive end prospect from Tucker (GA) has picked up offers from Clemson, Georgia, Indiana, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina and Texas A&M.

Jackson began talking to defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall a couple of months ago, leading to a visit for the Syracuse game and a follow-up visit for the Tigers' win over Miami.

After the two visits, Jackson became Clemson's sixth defensive end offer for the 2024 class.

"I've been talking to Coach Hall for about a month and a half," Jackson said. "He told me straight up that he doesn't offer a lot of guys, but if he feels like I'm the right fit for the program, and I come up there a couple of times, and he gets to know me, and I get to know him, it will eventually come. That's what happened."

Getting the offer from Clemson's head coach made the moment even more special.

"I felt real good," he said. "Growing up watching Clemson, it's not too far from Georgia, a straight shot from Atlanta. I liked the way they did it. They put me in a room with Coach Swinney himself, and he personally gave me the offer. I felt like that was cool."

The family atmosphere and Clemson's dedication to academics stand out for Jackson off the football field.

"They are big on family and doing stuff the right way," he said. "They have a 98% graduation rate, which I think is crazy. Almost everybody graduates, and I have pretty decent grades."

On the gridiron, Jackson likes how Hall and the defensive coaching staff develop defensive linemen and prepare them for the professional ranks.

"They are sending guys to the league, and that's one of the things you look for when you are looking on where you're trying to go," he said. "I feel like they develop their D-ends very well. They have a great coach in Coach Hall developing those guys, getting them ready to play at the next level."

Jackson had 11 sacks during the 2022 season, and at 6-4, 220-pounds, he feels like he can do anything that's asked of him from the defensive line position.

"I feel like I fit the part. And my game, I can stand up, come off the edge, outside linebacker, one of those hybrid guys nowadays that's coming out that can play both standing up and hand on the ground," he said.

With a decision on tap for summer 2023, Clemson already stands out in Jackson's group of offers.

"Clemson is definitely up there," he said. "Clemson was one of those offers that I really, really wanted growing up watching them. They are up there. Also, Georgia, obviously, that's hometown. Indiana was one of the first ones to say I have a place. And Ole Miss, for sure."