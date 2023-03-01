Clemson gets its running back: 'Something very special at Clemson'

David Hood by Senior Writer

Clemson running backs coach CJ Spiller got his man.

The Tigers picked up their sixth commitment for the 2024 recruiting cycle – and their first running back – Wednesday with the public commitment announcement by David Eziomume (6-1 200) of Suwanee, GA.

Eziomume picked the Tigers over Georgia Tech in his final analysis, and once again, it was Clemson’s family atmosphere that won the day.

“Honestly, what really won out was just the coaches, how family-oriented Clemson is,” Eziomume said. “A lot of high school players, where we come from, we grew up with the kids we played with. When you go to the next level, you want to feel like that. Clemson really brings that kind of level. You have new teammates, but you feel like you’ve known them for so long. And it’s just a great university and environment. Honestly, it grows from there. It’s a God foundation, something very special at Clemson.”

Eziomume watched what former Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott was able to do in developing Travis Etienne into the ACC’s all-time leading rusher. He has his eyes on those figures of 4952 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns, and he believes current running backs coach CJ Spiller can get him there.

“I feel like he’s going to teach me how to be smooth,” Eziomume said. “Coach Spiller, I watched his tape, and was a very smooth back, very explosive, and knowing when to cut. He’s going to get me down on those key elements, kind of how Coach Elliott did to Etienne. It’s going to be something special.”

Eziomume also had offers from the likes of South Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Southern Cal, Florida State, Auburn, Nebraska, West Virginia, Pitt, Arkansas, Miami and Vanderbilt. He went to junior days at Georgia Tech and Clemson. Now, the recruiting process is behind him, and he’s glad for that.

“It’s a great relief, honestly,” Eziomume said. “I know a lot of people were like, why so early? It was like the stress that came with the recruiting process is now kind of easing. It’s kind of like a stress relief. Honestly, I’m ready for the next chapter, and I’m working towards it.”

Last season Eziomume rushed for around 700 yards and had about 500 yards receiving. He scored 20 touchdowns.