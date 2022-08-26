Clemson depth chart: Quick look at the offense as opener nears

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s depth chart for the opener against Georgia Tech likely won’t be released until Wednesday of next week, but it doesn’t hurt anything to take a look at what that depth chart might look like in advance of the game against the Yellow Jackets.

The depth chart for game week is usually released on Monday, but because the Tigers are playing on a Monday night, Monday is now Wednesday, and Saturday is now Monday within a game week.

We will start with the offense.

Quarterback

Starter: DJ Uiagalelei

Second team: Cade Klubnik

Reserves: Hunter Johnson, Hunter Helms, Billy Wiles, Trent Pearman.

We think Klubnik will play in the opener, but this game belongs to Uiagalelei to show that he has put last season’s struggles in the rearview mirror. We will likely get an extended look at the freshman the following two weeks. Unless Uiagalelei struggles.

Running back

Starter: Will Shipley

Starters 1A and 1B: Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah

Reserves: Domonique Thomas, Keith Adams, Jr.

Yes, Shipley will run out there first. But he is also going to see some time on special teams and maybe even out wide (one can hope), so both Mafah and Pace will get their opportunities.

Wide receiver

Starters: Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector

Reserves: Dacari Collins, EJ Williams, Will Taylor, Antonio Williams

Beaux Collins gets the starting nod IF he’s healthy. He has missed the past few weeks of camp but still has a week to get ready for the Jackets. If he can’t go, it might be EJ Williams or Dacari Collins. Adam Randall isn’t listed here because he won’t be ready for the first game, but when he comes back and can play, he will be at the top of any list. Watch out for freshman Antonio Williams, who has that quick-twitch Clemson missed last season.

I am not sure how much to expect out of Taylor, another player coming off of a knee injury. He played baseball in the spring but still has to wear a brace (at least for the first month of the season). He might start at punt returner, however, and should see plenty of snaps in the slot.

Tight end

Starter: Davis Allen

Second team: Jake Briningstool

Reserves: Sage Ennis, Luke Price, Josh Sapp

I believe Allen has a future in the NFL, and this is his season to show out, but watch out for Briningstool. Briningstool just oozes talent, and he’s a mismatch nightmare. We could see him line up on the line, out wide, in the slot, or as an H-back.

Offensive line

Starters: LT Jordan McFadden, LG Marcus Tate, C Will Putnam, RG Walker Parks, RT Blake Miller

Reserves: Tristan Leigh, Trent Howard, Mitchell Mayes, Ryan Linthicum, Dietrick Pennington, Bryn Tucker, Collin Sadler

Miller is the big story here. The Tigers were set to go with Parks at right tackle and either Tucker or Mayes at guard, but Mayes missed part of camp with injury and Miller stepped in at tackle and now it looks like he’s earned the starting part as a freshman.

Pennington is a name to watch – he was set to play a big role last season but tore his ACL. Also look out for Tristan Leigh because he’s played well enough to earn significant snaps. Tate struggled as a freshman last season, but he’s looked more like a veteran this time around because he had all of last season, all of spring practice, and now all of fall camp to feel comfortable.