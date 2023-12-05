Clemson commit and top player in the state Amare Adams says he's home

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Amare Adams knows where home is, and home is where he wants to stay. The Clemson coaching staff picked up a big part of the 2025 recruiting class Saturday when Adams, the No. 1 player in South Carolina in the 2025 class, announced his commitment to the Tigers. The 6-foot-3 1/2, 290-pound Adams is the No. 11 defensive lineman in the 2025 class, and the first defensive player to commit to the Tigers in the class. Adams told TigerNet he’s known Clemson is where he wants to be for a while, and a large part of that is defensive tackles coach Nick Eason. “I have kind of known it for a long time,” Adams said. “Since I was little, I used to go to camps there in Clemson. Since I was in second grade, I've gone to camps there. My relationship with Coach Eason is a big part of my recruitment. They believed in me. Even when I was a freshman, they believed in me. And they threw the offer at me, and I felt like I could trust them. He told me that everybody has a story, and mine was starting now in high school. He told me to keep grinding.” Adams said he knows the Tigers put defensive linemen in the NFL. “That was very attractive to me. What stands out to me about them is that every year they fight for national titles, and they put guys in the league,” Adams said. “And they also let true freshmen play, and they rotate their defensive linemen almost every play.” There was a thought for a while that Adams was a lean to arch-rival South Carolina, but he said that Clemson has been his top choice. “There wasn't a close second,” Adams said. “It’s the players and the environment they have. They develop their players. And everyone there treats you like family.” Adams had an impressive offer list and compiled a top seven of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Florida State and Tennessee over the summer. However, he said Clemson fans don’t have to worry about him looking elsewhere. “When I commit somewhere, I am committed. I don't de-commit from anywhere,” he said. “When I look at a school, and I commit there, that is where I am staying. That is home. I am home now.” Adams is the sixth member of Clemson's 2025 class, and the second to commit over a two-day span last week after Carleton Preston of Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom committed. They join Lynchburg (VA) Liberty Christian running back Gideon Davidson and offensive tackle Easton Ware, Lawrence (MA.) Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert and Savannah (GA) Christian tight end Logan Brooking in the class. The commitment pushes Clemson, the top class in the ACC, to No. 8 nationally.

