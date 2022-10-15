Chop Blocked: Tigers defeat FSU for seventh consecutive win in the series

David Hood by Senior Writer -

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The chop was blocked in Tallahassee.

DJ Uiagalelei accounted for four touchdowns and Will Shipley had a big game with 238 total yards of offense as No. 4 Clemson defeated Florida State 34-28 in Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday night.

The Tigers have beaten Florida St. seven consecutive times, and the win is the 13th overall for the Tigers dating back to last season. Clemson improves to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, while Florida St. falls to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the ACC. Uiagalelei finished 15-of-23 for 203 yards and three touchdowns and he added a touchdown on the ground. Shipley rushed 20 times for 121 yards and added a 69-yard punt return. He also had six receptions for 48 yards.

Clemson returns home to face undefeated Syracuse next week at noon (ABC) in Death Valley. Syracuse improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC with a 24-9 victory over NC State Saturday. The winner of next week’s game has the inside track to represent the ACC Atlantic in Charlotte in December.

It didn’t take Florida State long to get on the board as they promptly marched down the field on the game’s opening drive. The Seminoles used a pair of screens and the ground game, including a 19-yard rush by Trey Benson and a 20-yard scoring run by Jordan Travis to take a 7-0 lead with 11:41 to play in the opening quarter.

After Myles Murphy sacked Travis and forced a three-and-out on Florida State’s second drive, Clemson’s offense found its rhythm. After a series of short gains, Uiagalelei side-step a Seminole defender avoiding a sack and stepped up in the pocket, as he found Antonio Williams streaking down the sideline for a 59-yard touchdown. The play covered 73 yards in just four plays as Clemson tied the game at 7-7 with 6:52 to go in the first quarter.

That touchdown pass was Clemson's longest play of the season and its longest pass play since Trevor Lawrence's 67-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers against Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC Championship Game.

Florida St. once again marched down the field – aided by a third-down pass interference call – and scored on a 4th-and-goal inside the one to take a 14-7 lead.

Clemson responded with a big drive of its own. A 19-yard pass to Joseph Ngata on 3rd-and-7 and a 14-yard run by Phil Mafah allowed the Tigers to cross midfield. Facing a 4th-and-1 at the Seminole 44, Uiagalelei kept it for the first down, and four plays later hit Williams for 17 yards to put the ball inside the 10. Two plays later Uiagalelei hit Briningstool on a 7-yard pass scoring pass to the front pylon, and the score was tied at 14-14 with 8:19 to play before the half.

Florida St. once again used the run to drive deep in Clemson territory but elected to go for it on 4th-and-2 at the Clemson 31. Travis’ pass was knocked down and the Tigers took over on downs.

Clemson turned that into a 12-play, 39-yard drive that ended with a 47-yard field goal from BT Potter, and the Tigers had their first lead of the game at 17-14.

The Seminoles had 1:51 to put a drive together before the half and quickly reached midfield. Travis was stuffed for a two-yard loss on first down, and on second down was sacked by Myles Murphy, who knocked the ball loose. The fumble was recovered by Tyler Davis at the FSU 42-yard line with 47 seconds left before the half.

Shipley took the first down handoff and burst up the middle for 36 yards and two plays later Uiagalelei went untouched for a five-yard score. With 19 seconds to go, the Tigers led 24-14.

Shipley took the opening kickoff and shot out to the left hash, broke tackles at the 40 and finally was brought down at the FSU 31-yard line, a 69-yard return. One play later, Uiagalelei hit a streaking Davis Allen down the left sideline for an easy pitch-and-catch and touchdown, and the Tigers led 31-14.

Needing momentum and facing a 4th-and-5 at their own 30, the Seminoles called a fake punt and the runner gained four yards, the second turnover on downs in the game. Clemson turned that into a 34-yard field goal from Potter and led 34-14 early in the third quarter.

The Seminoles added two late touchdowns, the second with 2:17 remaining, to make it a one-score game at 34-28. Clemson recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.