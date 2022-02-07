Caden Story says he chose Clemson because he "just fell in love with the place"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Caden Story, once the cornerstone of Auburn’s recruiting class, is now what many consider the cornerstone of Clemson’s February recruiting class.

Story, a 4-star defensive lineman from Lanett (AL), signed with Clemson on national signing day last Wednesday. Story (6-foot-3, 282 pounds) was the only unsigned top-10 recruit remaining in Alabama entering the day.

Story's decommitted from Auburn about a month ago. Story, who is ranked No. 204 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, was considered by many to be the top recruit in Auburn's 2022 class after committing Aug. 1.

However, he didn't sign during the early signing period in December. After Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason left for a job at Clemson, Story announced his decommitment from coach Bryan Harsin's program 10 days later.

Story and his family visited Clemson for Elite Junior Day, and the visit made enough of an impression to make the Alabama native change his mind. Eason played the biggest role in Story’s recruitment.

“I had been hearing from Clemson since my ninth-grade year, but they never offered,” Story told TigerNet. “Then, when Nick Eason got there, they finally did and I just fell in love with the place. It’s just the feeling you get and the coaches. I got the family feel. It was a great visit. Me and my family really enjoyed it.”

What stood out?

“Just the energy that the coaches had, and the love and support that we felt throughout the visit,” Story said. “Coach Eason had a lot of energy. He's a great guy, very cool. He told me I had to see it for myself. That's all he told me. It was great.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney also made an impression.

“He (Swinney) told me about what he could to for me as a player and a man off the field,” Story said. “I made my final decision the night before National Signing Day. There was a lot of prayer and thoughts. Clemson is getting a hard worker. A leader.”

Swinney loved the acquisition of Story.

“He’s a big get for us for sure," Swinney said on National Signing Day. “This kid will have an opportunity to learn from Bryan (Bresee) and learn from Tyler (Davis), Ruke (Orhorhoro) and those guys. He’s a big kid that can absolutely move. You ought to see him play basketball. He’s got handles. He’s got great feet, he’s soft around the rim. He’s just a really, really good, big athlete. To get a guy like him in this class is going to pay off for us big-time.”

Swinney compared Story to DJ Reader.

“He’s probably not Bryan Bresee the day he gets here, but he’s got a chance to be a great player,” Swinney said. “I kind of see him as a little taller DJ Reader. He’s sneaky athletic and going to be a big, big man."

Story loved the comparison.

“It feels great to be compared to a guy like that and who has had a career like that,” he said. “I really just want to get there and develop and be ready to play by the time the fall gets here.”