Big O-line target owns bragging rights over Dabo Swinney in basketball

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Sam Pendleton had a busy weekend, taking trips to Clemson, Raleigh, and Blacksburg for visits, but the highlight was showing Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney that he can play a little basketball, in addition to what he brings to the football field.

Pendleton (6-5, 290) is a 2023 offensive lineman out of Pfafftown (NC) Reagan who holds a Clemson offer. Pendleton currently boasts 13 offers, including Louisville, Michigan, NC State, UNC, Penn St., and Virginia Tech among others.

Pendleton was in Knoxville to visit Tennessee last weekend, took in Clemson Saturday, spent a little time at NC State Sunday and then a few hours in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech. Pendleton was part of Clemson’s Elite Junior Day festivities and said he had a great time.

“It was way different than when I toured the campus. It was more intimate,” Pendleton told TigerNet. “I was the only offensive lineman there. I got to have some one-on-one time with (offensive line) coach (Thomas) Austin and Coach Swinney. It was just really great to get down there, see everything more thoroughly, talk to the academic people, talk to the president and have some one-on-one time with the coaches.”

Pendleton especially enjoyed his time with Swinney, including playing basketball at Swinney’s house Saturday night.

“That's the first time I've met him and actually had a conversation with him,” Pendleton said. “It was really great. He just really expressed how much I fit their culture there and how much he thinks I'd like it there. I made it to his house and it was amazing. It was a great opportunity to mark some stuff off my bucket list. I was the big dude playing basketball. I feel like I was the underdog. I balled out and got him (Swinney) out once or twice. Now, I've got bragging rights. I got Dabo Swinney out once or twice at basketball. I had to show him my athleticism.”

What is next after a whirlwind few weeks?

“Since the dead period is about to start, I'm going to release my top-five and take this time to really look into those five schools, pull them apart, see why I like them, see where I would really fit the best, do some digging, some praying and have some conversations with my family. I'm looking to make a decision in February, but most likely early March,” he said.

Will the Tigers make that top-five?

“No doubt. I've told this to other people but Clemson is a dream school for me,” Pendleton said. “At the beginning of my recruitment, they were the school I really wanted to hear from. They were the one school I thought was going to be the one. Getting into a little bit, there are a lot of awesome opportunities for me, but they still have that sentimental hold. They were my first love. They are definitely up there.”

His relationship with Austin is a bonus.

“Coach Austin stepped into a really great role when Coach (Robbie) Caldwell decided to retire, especially during the bowl game when he had to step in and coach tight ends,” Pendleton said. “Seeing him on the sideline and talking to him was a great thing to hear because it's a lot to step in from a graduate assistant to the offensive line coach at a big university like Clemson. I feel like he's going to handle it really well and he has handled it really well - being around guys when they're working out, talking to the upperclassmen. I feel like he's going to do a great job, especially after some of the conversations we've had.”

I had an amazing time in Death Valley this weekend! Thanks to all the coaches and staff for their hospitality. Go Tigers!!! @Coach__TA @OLCoachCaldwell @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/kpcnnJ7apK — Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) January 30, 2022