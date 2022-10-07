4-star Georgia athlete says last weekend was 'beautiful to watch'

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of the top Clemson targets for the 2024 recruiting cycle took in Clemson’s win over NC State last weekend, and he said the environment was beautiful to watch.

Class of 2024 4-star athlete Sacovie White (5-9 165) of Cartersville (GA) Cass was in the stands last Saturday night as Clemson took down NC State in a top-ten battle. The Tigers invited White for a visit even though they haven’t offered. Part of their hesitation might be over which position White might be best suited for with them. Receivers coach Tyler Grisham really likes him, White said, but might not be able to keep him if he goes there.

“He said he would want me on offense, but their defense really likes my film, so right now I think they are debating on what they really want to put me at,” White said. “I prefer corner. I’m able to see the field, play man coverage, play the ball and be a ball-hawk, and provide run support and physicality.”

While the Clemson coaches debate where White should play, there’s no debate that his experience last Saturday night opened his eyes.

“I just loved the energy there,” White said. “The atmosphere was really good. Going to a night game at a big ACC school like that, a national championship team, it was beautiful to watch, and I was blessed to go there and watch the game with my family and be able to take in everything about that.”

White focused some of his attention on the Clemson cornerbacks, and he saw a good performance from them, even as they had to shuffle personnel in and out.

“They are not scared,” White said. “They take chances. They are very physical. They just fly around and play and I like that.”

Despite not yet having an offer from Clemson, White said the visit put the Tigers in a good spot with him.

“A team like that interested in you, you always have got to keep an eye on that team, so they are pretty high up for me, to be honest,” White said, but he added that someone else, who has offered, is No. 1 with him. “Georgia. Their atmosphere and how they treat you like family, the coaches love me there. They treat me like I’m their own. That’s what I really want, to go to a college where I feel like I wanted, where I feel like that’s where God wants me to be and where I want to be and where I’m happy at.”

The Bulldogs might be hard to overtake by Clemson, as White said those are the top two on his list. He saw the Dogs play Oregon in Atlanta and Kent State in Athens, and he’s returning to the campus this Saturday for the Auburn game.

“Georgia leads over Clemson right now,” White said. “It’s not far, but it’s kind of a stretch.”

White also plans to take in games this season at Texas A&M, Texas, Florida and Florida State. His offer list also includes Maryland, Troy, FAMU and Charlotte.