2025 WR target headed to Death Valley to see Tigers and Irish

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson has extended offers to only two wide receivers in the 2025 class, and one of those receivers is set to return to Death Valley on Saturday. Buford (GA) three-star Jordan Allen picked up a Clemson offer on September 23rd while on a visit for the Tigers’ matchup with Florida State, joining Cortez Mills as wide receivers with reported Clemson offers. The 5-7, 170-pound receiver has also drawn offers from schools such as Georgia, Florida, UCF, and Louisville up to this point. Allen will be on campus again this weekend for Clemson’s noon kickoff against Notre Dame, giving the Clemson staff another chance to make a strong impression on the dynamic receiver. One of the highlights for Allen on his last visit was the energized crowd at Death Valley, and the talented receiver is looking forward to seeing that energy again this Saturday. “It was an electric atmosphere. Everyone in the stadium knew it was going to be a great game, and it was,” Allen told TigerNet. “Two very good teams going at it. The stadium was packed out with orange shirts. Clemson fans really love their team and it showed. It got really loud up there too. It’s a great stadium and environment to play in for sure. I am looking for the same type of energy when I return this weekend. I definitely enjoyed my time up there last visit.” Allen’s recruitment has been led by wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, and Grisham believes that Allen fits the mold of a “Clemson guy”. “Coach Grisham kept emphasizing that I’m a 'Clemson guy,'" Allen said. “He says I fit Clemson’s standards so well based on things like my play style, work ethic, academics, and more. Basically he said they need guys like me in their program and he went on to offer me a spot. I was in regular contact with Clemson staff members before the offer came, but since then I talk to them heavily. They check up to talk about little things like tell me good luck for my game and ask about my performance. They are definitely recruiting me really hard. They make me feel wanted up there in Death Valley for sure.” Allen has developed a close relationship with Grisham over the years and knows that picking Clemson would mean development on and off of the field. “Coach Grisham is a great coach. He knows his stuff and will develop you as a player and a man,” he said. “A lot of coaches can only do one of those. He shows passion with me as a recruit and I am not even a part of his team. So that shows that he takes care of his receivers and coaches really hard. I can definitely see myself playing for him in the future.” Clemson has made Allen and Mills priorities at wide receiver, and Allen says the interest level between himself and the Tigers is mutual. “The offer means a lot given that they are very selective with their offers,” he said. “It shows the trust and belief they have in me. They believe my skillset is good enough to be a part of their legacy. I am very thankful for that. I am just as interested in them as they are in me.” Allen has visited Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Duke, North Carolina, and UCF so far this season. As Allen’s recruitment continues, what will be the major factors in deciding on a school? “The relationships I have built with the coaching staff,” he said. “The school’s interest in me and their location will play a role. And how my family feels about the program, academics, and the offensive scheme and style.”

