2021 Schedule Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. Florida State

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Following back-to-back road games in October, the final weekend of October sees the Clemson football team return home to Memorial Stadium with an Oct. 30 matchup against ACC rival Florida State.

Tiger fans know the story from last year, when Clemson traveled down to Tallahassee, Florida, just to be told the Seminoles did not want to play due to a positive COVID test on the Clemson roster that week. Dabo Swinney offered for the team to be retested and delay the game a day or two so the contest could still be played, but the respective medical teams were unable to reach an agreement to play the game and Clemson headed home.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is heading into year two of his tenure and his first more normal offseason. Throw in the transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton from Central Florida and the Seminoles quarterback problems over the last few years might be turning around. The Hawaii native helped lead UCF to an upset win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl in 2018 before a career-threatening injury to his leg sidelined him for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Seminoles did not have the season that was expected last season, finishing the COVID-shortened campaign 3-6, which also included a win over No. 5 North Carolina in October. Norvell and his team won’t have an easy start to their 2021 season, opening against Notre Dame on September 5th at home.

Florida State Offense

The Florida State offense scored an average of 25 points with around 400 yards per game last season. The rushing attack and passing attack were just about equal in producing near 200 yards a game.

It is not a given that Milton will start the season under center, as sophomore Jordan Travis had a good spring camp and grew as a passer according to those close to the program. Travis rushed for seven scores last season but was overshadowed by his inaccuracy passing, throwing as many interceptions (six) as he did touchdowns.

Norvell gets his two top running backs returning in Jashaun Corbin and Lawrance Toafili. The duo combined for seven touchdowns and over 800 yards last season in a shuffling backfield that was the strong suit of the Seminole offense.

FSU returns everyone on the offensive line from last season, but the weak point in the Norvell offense will come on the outside in the wide receiver room. Returning top target Ontaria Wilson and Keyshawn Helton each caught two touchdowns. No player with over 10 catches last season averaged over 13 yards a catch, something that might change with the ability Milton has to spread the field and throw the ball deep.

Florida State Defense

Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller did a full revamp of the Seminole defense after a dismal 2020 defensive campaign. A defense that gave up an average of 36 points and over 450 yards of offense a game did see three starters taken in the 2021 NFL draft though with Asante Samuel, Janarius Robinson and Joshua Kaindoh.

Transfers were the name of the game for Fuller and his defensive staff during this off-season, recruiting many high-profile Power Five players. Some of them included Jermaine Johnson (Georgia) and Keir Thomas (South Carolina) on the defensive line and Jarques McClellion (Arkansas) and Brandon Moore (UCF), who will try to replace the production of Samuel in the back-seven.

It might be hit or miss on the transfers but something has to change for a defense that ranked 105th in the nation in yards per play (6.5) and scoring allowed (36 ppg).

Prediction

This game inside of Death Valley will not be pretty, to say the least. Swinney can't be happy with the events of last year in Tallahassee. Seeing 70 or above on the scoreboard might be less of a surprise than seeing if Dabo and Norvell meet at midfield after the game for a handshake.

The stories leading up all week to this game will be all about last season's contest being called just five hours to kickoff. At this point in the upcoming season, DJ Uiagalelei should have the offense in cruise control and the running back room should have a defined RB1 and RB2 (possibly even a three-back rotation if one of the freshmen have a standout start to the season).

Uiagalelei could have a crazy stat line on October 30th, where we could easily see the California native throw four-plus touchdowns for the third time in the season to that point.

Although FSU does return all their starting offensive line, they will be overmatched and outmuscled against Brent Venables and his defensive line. The receivers outside will have a hard time getting separation from the Clemson defensive backs, and depending on who is taking the snaps, you could see a multi-interception game from the defense.

Final Score: Clemson 73, Florida State 21