Will Shipley signs NIL deal with Chipotle, restaurant renamed 'Shipotle'

“I can promise you I love Chipotle more than anyone else in the world," Shipley tweeted back in 2021. SPONSOR ME.”

Fast forward two years, and they did exactly that.

“When it comes to sponsoring athletes and celebrities, we only work with the biggest Chipotle fans,” Chipotle’s Chris Brandt said in a statement. “Will is not only a proven superfan of the brand, but his passion for our real food is worthy of temporarily naming his favorite restaurant after him – a rare feat for a one-of-a-kind student-athlete.”

The Clemson Chipotle on College Avenue has been renamed 'SHIPOTLE' for the game week against Florida State.

The nickname “Shipotle,” was given to Will by his teammates last season after they noticed how often he eats Chipotle. Will’s go-to order is a bowl with white rice, black beans, double chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, light cheese, and queso blanco.

“From growing up in the Charlotte area to my time in Clemson, South Carolina, Chipotle has always been my go-to meal,” said Will Shipley in a statement. “To have this validated with the “Shipotle” restaurant is unbelievable, and I’m looking forward to the buzz it will help bring to campus ahead of our game this weekend.”

As part of the promotion, Chipotle will give away limited edition “Shipotle” t-shirts to the first 1,000 guests who purchase any entrée from the 393 College Avenue restaurant, starting 9/17 while supplies last.

For the season, Shipley has 36 carries for 225 yards.