|
WATCH: Clemson-Scar highlight video "Mind playing tricks on em' (over 2 hours)
2024 Feb 27 09:19- -
Check out this entertaining highlight video of Clemson's rivalry 16-7 football win over South Carolina last season.
Sit back and relax because this video has over two hours of footage with commentary, mostly Gamecock fans complaining about their season.
Sit back and relax because this video has over two hours of footage with commentary, mostly Gamecock fans complaining about their season.
Video Description:
WE RUN THIS STATE
73-43-4
8 out of 9
#OurState
Part 1- Pregame delusion from chicken fans and hosts
Part 2- Reality hits Williams Brice
Part 3- Postgame tears from chicken fans and hosts
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football