CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson-Scar highlight video

WATCH: Clemson-Scar highlight video "Mind playing tricks on em' (over 2 hours)
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Feb 27 09:19

Check out this entertaining highlight video of Clemson's rivalry 16-7 football win over South Carolina last season.

Sit back and relax because this video has over two hours of footage with commentary, mostly Gamecock fans complaining about their season.

Video Description:

WE RUN THIS STATE

73-43-4

8 out of 9

#OurState

Part 1- Pregame delusion from chicken fans and hosts

Part 2- Reality hits Williams Brice

Part 3- Postgame tears from chicken fans and hosts

