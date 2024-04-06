|
WATCH: Bryant Wesco with impressive over-the-shoulder catch for TD in spring game
There is a new up-and-coming player for WRU.
Clemson true freshman receiver Bryant Wesco showed off his playmaking in the first quarter of the Orange & White game on Saturday afternoon with a nice over-the-shoulder touchdown grab from a beautiful throw by reserve quarterback Trent Pearman.
Clemson fans should be excited about this as they hope that the Tigers find more offensive playmakers like Wesco to unleash in 2024.
Check it out below:
4⭐️freshman Clemson WR Bryant Wesco showing up big in the Clemson spring game today with a nice TD! pic.twitter.com/AjBNxJuDfb— Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) April 6, 2024
Another view:
BRYANT. WESCO. TOUCHDOWN. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y8l2y9R718— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 6, 2024
