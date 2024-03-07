WATCH: Brent Venables announces his wife is cancer-free

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Venables family is still very beloved in Clemson despite Brent Venables pulling the trigger on the Oklahoma head coaching gig a few years ago. Venables announced on Wednesday that his wife Julie is cancer-free after being diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023. "We got good news, praise Jesus, she's cancer-free," Venables shared to the media. "As you know, anyone that has gone through that journey, it's terrifying and you are never really comfortable. You keep everything in perspective but real thankful. We have a great team of doctors and nurses and things of that nature. She's tough as all get out, and she's been doing great." This is great to hear, and I hope that Julie continues to get stronger and healthier as the days go on. Brent Venables on his wife, Julie, being cancer free. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/KgxrBwI0Z2 — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) March 6, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now