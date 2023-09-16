WATCH: ACCN feature on Clemson RB overcoming family tragedy on path to Tigers

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN reporter Jen Lada and the ACC Network featured the heartbreaking life story for Domonique Thomas and his road to Clemson. Description of the story: Before arriving at Clemson, Domonique Thomas played college football at Union College. During this time, he lost his mom and grandparents to a tornado that ripped through his hometown of Ohatchee, Alabama. Before they died, Thomas and his family had talked about him moving to a Div. I football program – and their preference was Clemson. Now two years later, Jen Lada reports on how Thomas has gone from a walk-on to a scholarship player for the Tigers, and how he competes – in the weight room, on the practice field, and in the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium – in the memory of the three loved ones he lost. Watch the story below: Domonique Thomas has gone from walk-on to a scholarship RB. @JenLada shares his story on how he continues to push himself to honor those he's lost 🧡 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/OZXzaqwwHl — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 16, 2023

