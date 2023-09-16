CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN reporter Jen Lada and the ACC Network cover family tragedy and the path to FBS football for Clemson's Domonique Thomas.
WATCH: ACCN feature on Clemson RB overcoming family tragedy on path to Tigers
2023 Sep 16

ESPN reporter Jen Lada and the ACC Network featured the heartbreaking life story for Domonique Thomas and his road to Clemson.

Description of the story: Before arriving at Clemson, Domonique Thomas played college football at Union College. During this time, he lost his mom and grandparents to a tornado that ripped through his hometown of Ohatchee, Alabama. Before they died, Thomas and his family had talked about him moving to a Div. I football program – and their preference was Clemson. Now two years later, Jen Lada reports on how Thomas has gone from a walk-on to a scholarship player for the Tigers, and how he competes – in the weight room, on the practice field, and in the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium – in the memory of the three loved ones he lost.

Watch the story below:

