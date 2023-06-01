WATCH: Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross touchdown grab goes viral

However, that hasn't stopped Kansas City Chiefs fans and NFL fans to imagine if he could stay healthy and catch a ton of footballs from Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL Twitter account shared a short practice clip of a long touchdown throw from Mahomes to Ross, and it has already been viewed over 1.5 million times.

Hopefully, Ross can have a healthy year and finally showcase his talents in an explosive Chiefs offense.

"Just get my foot in the door and try to make plays," Ross said recently about earning a shot. "A lot of hard work, just putting in the time for real. Just trying to get back to the normal me."

During his time at Clemson, Ross had 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Check out the throw and catch by Mahomes and Ross: