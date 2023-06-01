CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross touchdown grab goes viral

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross touchdown grab goes viral
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 08:43

Former Clemson standout Justyn Ross has yet to play an NFL snap as he has battled injuries throughout his young career.

However, that hasn't stopped Kansas City Chiefs fans and NFL fans to imagine if he could stay healthy and catch a ton of footballs from Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL Twitter account shared a short practice clip of a long touchdown throw from Mahomes to Ross, and it has already been viewed over 1.5 million times.

Hopefully, Ross can have a healthy year and finally showcase his talents in an explosive Chiefs offense.

"Just get my foot in the door and try to make plays," Ross said recently about earning a shot. "A lot of hard work, just putting in the time for real. Just trying to get back to the normal me."

During his time at Clemson, Ross had 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Check out the throw and catch by Mahomes and Ross:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson DL Peter Woods signs NIL deal
Clemson DL Peter Woods signs NIL deal
Two Tigers named first-team All-America
Two Tigers named first-team All-America
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross touchdown grab goes viral
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross touchdown grab goes viral
Pop-Tarts Bowl to debut this bowl season
Pop-Tarts Bowl to debut this bowl season
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week