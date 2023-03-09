CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Nuk Hopkins on trade rumors, almost going to Tennessee, Dabo as a possible NFL coach
Thursday, March 9, 2023

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the top playmakers in the NFL.

However, he might be on the trade block again, according to rumors/reports around the league, despite catching 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns last season.

In a candid interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Hopkins talked about his future and more.

"I've been hearing all the trade talks," Hopkins said. "I take things day to day. I live in the present moment. Right now, I'm on the Arizona Cardinals, and that is the roster that I am on, and I'm preparing myself for whatever the future holds."

Hopkins also shared in the interview that Lane Kiffin recruited him heavily to play safety at Tennessee (No. 1 safety target) because he was so talented on the defensive side of the ball.

Finally, Hopkins was asked if his former coach Dabo Swinney would be a good NFL fit, and Hopkins said that he would do well because he is such a good player's coach.

Check out the full interview below (PARENTAL GUIDANCE ADVISED):

