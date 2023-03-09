WATCH: Nuk Hopkins on trade rumors, almost going to Tennessee, Dabo as a possible NFL coach

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the top playmakers in the NFL.

However, he might be on the trade block again, according to rumors/reports around the league, despite catching 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns last season.

In a candid interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Hopkins talked about his future and more.

"I've been hearing all the trade talks," Hopkins said. "I take things day to day. I live in the present moment. Right now, I'm on the Arizona Cardinals, and that is the roster that I am on, and I'm preparing myself for whatever the future holds."

Hopkins also shared in the interview that Lane Kiffin recruited him heavily to play safety at Tennessee (No. 1 safety target) because he was so talented on the defensive side of the ball.

Finally, Hopkins was asked if his former coach Dabo Swinney would be a good NFL fit, and Hopkins said that he would do well because he is such a good player's coach.

Check out the full interview below (PARENTAL GUIDANCE ADVISED):