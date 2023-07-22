|
WATCH: Meet Christopher Vizzina, more freshmen on Clemson's offense
Dear Old Clemson hosted Clemson fans and media Saturday morning to meet the Clemson freshmen.
On the offensive side of the ball, TigerNet's David Hood caught up with quarterback Christopher Vizzina, tight ends Markus Dixon and Olsen Patt Henry and offensive linemen Harris Sewell, Ian Reed and Zack Owens at the event:
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley also gave an update on the offense at this point:
